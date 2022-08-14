International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/climate-activists-fill-golf-holes-with-cement-in-france-1099564331.html
Climate Activists Fill Golf Holes with Cement in France
Climate Activists Fill Golf Holes with Cement in France
France’s drought has affected much of the country, canceling football games due to poor field conditions and requiring residents to go without watering their... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T03:16+0000
2022-08-14T03:16+0000
viral
climate change
drought
france
golf course
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106732/01/1067320148_0:288:3072:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_1ea3961c6e2713e5e56ad5f19b982164.jpg
Climate activists in France filled golf course holes with cement in a protest of the courses’ exemption from water bans affecting much of the country on Wednesday night.While residents in much of France are banned from watering their gardens, golf courses have been able to mostly proceed as normal, something that has angered activists. While golf courses are required to water their greens at night and have to limit their water to 30% of normal levels, that is not enough for climate activists while 100 French villages are short on drinking water and some have had to truck water in after their pipes ran dry.The activism was claimed by the local branch of the Extinction Rebellion movement, named Kiriku. The group called golf the “leisure industry of the most privileged.”More than two-thirds of the country is in a declared state of crisis with rainfall down 85% in some areas and the Loire River virtually dried up.Golf course officials say that their greens will die if they are not watered for more than three days and claim that 15,000 jobs in France are dependent on the courses.The activists are also running a petition to ban the watering of golf courses during the drought. It has 1,510 signatures at press time.While water bans in France are declared at a national level, the enforcement of them falls to regional governments. So far, only one region has banned the watering of golf courses, Ille-et-Villaine in Western France.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/beavers-may-reduce-impact-of-heatwaves-in-drought-hit-areas-in-britain-1099538894.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106732/01/1067320148_0:0:3072:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_dca928653e0d076b0146bd4fb0d3d31e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
climate change, drought, france, golf course

Climate Activists Fill Golf Holes with Cement in France

03:16 GMT 14.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / anandrr / Golf Course
Golf Course - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / anandrr /
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
France’s drought has affected much of the country, canceling football games due to poor field conditions and requiring residents to go without watering their lawns and gardens.
Climate activists in France filled golf course holes with cement in a protest of the courses’ exemption from water bans affecting much of the country on Wednesday night.
While residents in much of France are banned from watering their gardens, golf courses have been able to mostly proceed as normal, something that has angered activists. While golf courses are required to water their greens at night and have to limit their water to 30% of normal levels, that is not enough for climate activists while 100 French villages are short on drinking water and some have had to truck water in after their pipes ran dry.
The activism was claimed by the local branch of the Extinction Rebellion movement, named Kiriku. The group called golf the “leisure industry of the most privileged.”
More than two-thirds of the country is in a declared state of crisis with rainfall down 85% in some areas and the Loire River virtually dried up.
Beaver - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
Viral
Beavers May Reduce Impact of Heatwaves in Drought-Hit Areas in Britain
Yesterday, 08:54 GMT
Golf course officials say that their greens will die if they are not watered for more than three days and claim that 15,000 jobs in France are dependent on the courses.
The activists are also running a petition to ban the watering of golf courses during the drought. It has 1,510 signatures at press time.
“In level 2 and 3 drought, the watering of greens, courses and golf tees is authorized… while the watering of vegetable gardens is increasingly restricted. So does food come after a few hours of pleasure for a bourgeois elite?” [translated by Google]
While water bans in France are declared at a national level, the enforcement of them falls to regional governments. So far, only one region has banned the watering of golf courses, Ille-et-Villaine in Western France.
“This brazen act of sabotage resonates as a direct action move in a context of incessant bluster from politicians who never dare to make the necessary decisions," the activists were quoted as saying in Sloboden Pechat, a Macedonian language media outlet.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала