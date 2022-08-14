International
australia & oceania, shooting, canberra

Canberra Airport Reportedly Evacuated After Alleged Shooting

04:35 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 14.08.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Michael Coghlan / Canberra airport
