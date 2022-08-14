Canberra Airport Reportedly Evacuated After Alleged Shooting
04:35 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 14.08.2022)
Being updated
According to early reports by Australian media, a single gunman has been arrested.
Australia's Canberra airport was evacuated on Sunday after a shooting incident, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
The suspected assailant has been detained by the police after three shots were heard, the report said. The airport has reportedly been "plunged into lockdown", with more than a dozen police cars and an ambulance at the scene.
There were no official details regarding any possible casualties. One of the pilots, cited by an ABC Canberra journalist, said that “there has been an incident right at the entrance to the security screening area …. and some shots have been fired". The pilot added that "nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.”
Photos of what appears to be damage caused by the shooting have emerged on social media, as well as alleged footage from the scene.
See the damage caused to these windows by 3 gunshots fired at Canberra airport near check-in. Airport evacuated and big AFP presence as they sweep the entire terminal and interview the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/AdlOf3FWvd— Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022
From Facebook: “Fun times at Canberra Airport. All evacuated due to gunman. None hurt from what I understand. Suspect apprehended by AFP.” pic.twitter.com/ErnNj9KHlB— ayden dawkins (@AydenDawkins) August 14, 2022