At Least 3 People Die, 12 Sustain Injuries While Climbing Volcano in Ecuador

10:08 GMT 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / PABLO COZZAGLIOA vicuna roams at the foothill of the Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador's central Andes, on February 18, 2019.
A vicuna roams at the foothill of the Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador's central Andes, on February 18, 2019.
© AFP 2022 / PABLO COZZAGLIO
