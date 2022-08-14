https://sputniknews.com/20220814/at-least-3-people-die-12-sustain-injuries-while-climbing-volcano-in-ecuador-1099573521.html

At Least 3 People Die, 12 Sustain Injuries While Climbing Volcano in Ecuador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people died and 12 others sustained injuries after a fall while climbing the Carihuairazo volcano in Ecuador, the country's rescue... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Fifteen people were injured, three of them (one woman aged 47 and two men aged 45 and 50) died on the mountain," the Ecuadorian Integrated Security Service, ECU 911, tweeted.The injured were taken to hospitals in the cities of Riobamba and Ambato. The service added that the climbers fell from a height of 60 meters (197 feet).The Ecuadorian Nationals Police said on Twitter that its Special Operations Group carried out a rescue operation, saving five people and extracting three bodies. Due to weather conditions, the police could not extract three other bodies.

