'You Are Next': JK Rowling Threatened Online in the Wake of Attempt on Salman Rushdie's Life
JK Rowling, author of the famous Harry Potter saga, has received what appears to be a death threat not long after a stabbing attack that left another author, Salman Rushdie, critically injured.As Rowling expressed her concerns about Rushdie’s health, tweeting “Let him be ok”, Twitter user “Meer Asif Aziz” who described Rushdie’s attacker as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”, simply wrote to Rowling: “Don’t worry you are next”.According to MailOnline, Aziz, whose Twitter account has since been locked by the social media platform, describes himself as a “student, social activist, political activist and research activist”, and has previously voiced his support of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.In another tweet, Rowling thanked people who sent her “supportive messages” after this situation came to light, and assured her social media audience that the police have become involved in this matter.Salman Rushdie, a British-American author who was born in India and who won numerous literary prizes over the course of his literary career, got stabbed on Friday as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” is regarded as blasphemous by many Muslims, and in 1989 Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Salman’s execution.
'You Are Next': JK Rowling Threatened Online in the Wake of Attempt on Salman Rushdie's Life

16:38 GMT 13.08.2022
Rowling later notified her social media following that the police have become involved, and thanked those who send her “supportive messages”.
JK Rowling, author of the famous Harry Potter saga, has received what appears to be a death threat not long after a stabbing attack that left another author, Salman Rushdie, critically injured.
As Rowling expressed her concerns about Rushdie’s health, tweeting “Let him be ok”, Twitter user “Meer Asif Aziz” who described Rushdie’s attacker as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”, simply wrote to Rowling: “Don’t worry you are next”.
According to MailOnline, Aziz, whose Twitter account has since been locked by the social media platform, describes himself as a “student, social activist, political activist and research activist”, and has previously voiced his support of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In another tweet, Rowling thanked people who sent her “supportive messages” after this situation came to light, and assured her social media audience that the police have become involved in this matter.
Salman Rushdie, a British-American author who was born in India and who won numerous literary prizes over the course of his literary career, got stabbed on Friday as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.
Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” is regarded as blasphemous by many Muslims, and in 1989 Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Salman’s execution.
