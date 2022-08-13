https://sputniknews.com/20220813/you-are-next-jk-rowling-threatened-online-in-the-wake-of-attempt-on-salman-rushdies-life-1099558510.html

'You Are Next': JK Rowling Threatened Online in the Wake of Attempt on Salman Rushdie's Life

'You Are Next': JK Rowling Threatened Online in the Wake of Attempt on Salman Rushdie's Life

Rowling later notified her social media following that the police have become involved, and thanked those who send her “supportive messages”. 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T16:38+0000

2022-08-13T16:38+0000

2022-08-13T16:38+0000

world

jk rowling

threat

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419237_0:0:2845:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_6402e6d3698cd2d18760d5cc156d190e.jpg

JK Rowling, author of the famous Harry Potter saga, has received what appears to be a death threat not long after a stabbing attack that left another author, Salman Rushdie, critically injured.As Rowling expressed her concerns about Rushdie’s health, tweeting “Let him be ok”, Twitter user “Meer Asif Aziz” who described Rushdie’s attacker as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”, simply wrote to Rowling: “Don’t worry you are next”.According to MailOnline, Aziz, whose Twitter account has since been locked by the social media platform, describes himself as a “student, social activist, political activist and research activist”, and has previously voiced his support of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.In another tweet, Rowling thanked people who sent her “supportive messages” after this situation came to light, and assured her social media audience that the police have become involved in this matter.Salman Rushdie, a British-American author who was born in India and who won numerous literary prizes over the course of his literary career, got stabbed on Friday as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” is regarded as blasphemous by many Muslims, and in 1989 Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Salman’s execution.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

jk rowling, threat, social media