US Troops Transport 89 Oil Tanks From Syria to Iraq Using Illegal Border Crossing -Reports
US Troops Transport 89 Oil Tanks From Syria to Iraq Using Illegal Border Crossing -Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has illegally transported 89 oil tanks from Syria to Iraq, the Syrian state news agency SANA reports citing sources.
A convoy of 89 oil tanks has left from the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Al-Hasakah Governorate, in northeastern Syria, using the Al-Mahmudiyah illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA said on Saturday.At the end of July, SANA reported that a US base in the province of Al-Hasakah was shelled.US armed forces are controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of blatant oil heist.
US Troops Transport 89 Oil Tanks From Syria to Iraq Using Illegal Border Crossing -Reports

23:49 GMT 13.08.2022
In this April 4, 2018 photo, a convoy of oil trucks moves fuel produced in Kurdish-held areas, in Hassakeh province, Syria. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated the Islamic state group in March but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in Deir el-Zour province
In this April 4, 2018 photo, a convoy of oil trucks moves fuel produced in Kurdish-held areas, in Hassakeh province, Syria. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated the Islamic state group in March but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in Deir el-Zour province - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has illegally transported 89 oil tanks from Syria to Iraq, the Syrian state news agency SANA reports citing sources.
A convoy of 89 oil tanks has left from the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Al-Hasakah Governorate, in northeastern Syria, using the Al-Mahmudiyah illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA said on Saturday.
At the end of July, SANA reported that a US base in the province of Al-Hasakah was shelled.
US armed forces are controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of blatant oil heist.
