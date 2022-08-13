https://sputniknews.com/20220813/us-to-allocate-150mln-to-support-afghan-people---state-department-1099561317.html

US to Allocate $150Mln to Support Afghan People - State Department

US to Allocate $150Mln to Support Afghan People - State Department

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will allocate additional $150 million to support Afghan children and women, and to address food insecurity in the country... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T20:18+0000

2022-08-13T20:18+0000

2022-08-13T20:18+0000

americas

us state department

taliban

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099545922_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6220ac997715884f3faa5a52b5ae46e.jpg

"The U.S. is scaling up @USAID's [the US Agency for International Development] support for Afghanistan with an announcement of $80M to address food insecurity and nutrition, $40M to bolster Afghan children's right to education, and $30M to increase women and girls' participation in society," Price wrote on Twitter.The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in September 2021. Amid political turmoil exacerbating an exodus of its citizens, a number of governments and organizations have provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

americas

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us state department, taliban, afghanistan