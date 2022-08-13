International
US to Allocate $150Mln to Support Afghan People - State Department
US to Allocate $150Mln to Support Afghan People - State Department
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will allocate additional $150 million to support Afghan children and women, and to address food insecurity in the country
"The U.S. is scaling up @USAID's [the US Agency for International Development] support for Afghanistan with an announcement of $80M to address food insecurity and nutrition, $40M to bolster Afghan children's right to education, and $30M to increase women and girls' participation in society," Price wrote on Twitter.The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in September 2021. Amid political turmoil exacerbating an exodus of its citizens, a number of governments and organizations have provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.
