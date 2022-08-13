https://sputniknews.com/20220813/us-is-willing-to-create-a-nuclear-disaster-in-ukraine-and-blame-russia-in-the-process-1099528244.html
US is Willing to Create a Nuclear Disaster in Ukraine and Blame Russia in the Process
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including author Salman Rushdie attacked with a knife in New York, and Polio... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including author Salman Rushdie attacked with a knife in New York, and Polio detected in the New York sewer system.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Uniting Americans, The Real Left, and Ukraine Targeting a Nuclear Power PlantJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Peter Strzok, Working with Former Presidents, and The Mar-a-Largo RaidIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Korean peninsula, China, and organizing in America. Caleb discussed the left in America and their woke politics in the Democrat party. Caleb talked about his reporting on the nuclear power plant in Ukraine and America ready to blame Russia for any Ukrainian provocation surrounding the nuclear power plant.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about his time with former President Clinton, the documents taken in the FBI raid, and the charges alleged against Donald Trump. John talked about his time working with former Presidents and his encounter with Peter Strzok. John explained the seriousness of the allegations against Donald Trump and the details of the FBI raid.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Uniting Americans, The Real Left, and Ukraine Targeting a Nuclear Power Plant
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Peter Strzok, Working with Former Presidents, and The Mar-a-Largo Raid
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Korean peninsula, China, and organizing in America. Caleb discussed the left in America and their woke politics in the Democrat party. Caleb talked about his reporting on the nuclear power plant in Ukraine and America ready to blame Russia for any Ukrainian provocation surrounding the nuclear power plant.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about his time with former President Clinton, the documents taken in the FBI raid, and the charges alleged against Donald Trump. John talked about his time working with former Presidents and his encounter with Peter Strzok. John explained the seriousness of the allegations against Donald Trump and the details of the FBI raid.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com