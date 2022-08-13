https://sputniknews.com/20220813/us-army-to-provide-women-in-its-ranks-with-first-ever-tactical-bra-1099531126.html

US Army to Provide Women in Its Ranks With First-Ever 'Tactical' Bra

US Army to Provide Women in Its Ranks With First-Ever 'Tactical' Bra

Female soldiers were polled to determine the kind of functionality and preferences that ought to be taken into account during the original design process... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T03:17+0000

2022-08-13T03:17+0000

2022-08-13T03:16+0000

military

us

us army

women

female soldiers

military

military equipment

lingerie

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099531586_0:20:3073:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_b90b84c8e15cf55bb83b57ab36ff31cb.jpg

The US Army is developing a tactical bra for female soldiers for the first time ever in the history of the nation's military, the Army Times reported. According to the report, the bra, known as the Army Tactical Brassier, is being developed at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Massachusetts. The bra reportedly has four different prototypes being developed at the moment. This fall, the Army Uniform Board is anticipated to receive prototypes for evaluation from the Soldier Center's Design Pattern Prototype Team.The bra is designed to integrate with female troops' body armor and provide an additional layer of protection. According to the report, this means that designers are considering choices like the use of flame-retardant fabrics and precisely layered compression, structural, and protective materials while also considering the significance of precise sizing, dependable comfort, moisture management, and breathability.This project is reported to be a component of a larger drive to provide military uniform alternatives that can accommodate various body types. There are four prototype models available right now. Pullover sports bras in concepts A and B have cushioning, structural seams, and a shelf style, respectively. Compression bra Concept C has cross-back straps. Concept D has adjustable cross-back straps, a front zipper closure, and contoured seams.If accepted, the item would become the first tactical bra to be worn by US Army soldiers.According to a 2020 report by the Brookings Institute, women make up roughly 16% of active-duty personnel in the US armed forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20210508/so-woke-us-army-faces-criticism-over-ponytail-reform-for-serving-women-1082830467.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us army, women, female soldiers, military, military equipment, lingerie