US Army to Provide Women in Its Ranks With First-Ever 'Tactical' Bra
US Army to Provide Women in Its Ranks With First-Ever 'Tactical' Bra
Female soldiers were polled to determine the kind of functionality and preferences that ought to be taken into account during the original design process...
The US Army is developing a tactical bra for female soldiers for the first time ever in the history of the nation's military, the Army Times reported. According to the report, the bra, known as the Army Tactical Brassier, is being developed at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Massachusetts. The bra reportedly has four different prototypes being developed at the moment. This fall, the Army Uniform Board is anticipated to receive prototypes for evaluation from the Soldier Center's Design Pattern Prototype Team.The bra is designed to integrate with female troops' body armor and provide an additional layer of protection. According to the report, this means that designers are considering choices like the use of flame-retardant fabrics and precisely layered compression, structural, and protective materials while also considering the significance of precise sizing, dependable comfort, moisture management, and breathability.This project is reported to be a component of a larger drive to provide military uniform alternatives that can accommodate various body types. There are four prototype models available right now. Pullover sports bras in concepts A and B have cushioning, structural seams, and a shelf style, respectively. Compression bra Concept C has cross-back straps. Concept D has adjustable cross-back straps, a front zipper closure, and contoured seams.If accepted, the item would become the first tactical bra to be worn by US Army soldiers.According to a 2020 report by the Brookings Institute, women make up roughly 16% of active-duty personnel in the US armed forces.
Female soldiers were polled to determine the kind of functionality and preferences that ought to be taken into account during the original design process before the bra's creation. According to the US military's Soldier Touchpoints, it has been classified as a "tactical rather than sportswear item."
“If the AUB makes it a program of record, we would want to promote that as a [Soldier Center] accomplishment and win for female Soldiers across the Army,” Jeff Sisto, a public affairs officer with Soldier Center, told the outlet.
According to a 2020 report
by the Brookings Institute, women make up roughly 16% of active-duty personnel in the US armed forces.