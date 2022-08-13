https://sputniknews.com/20220813/two-beavers-help-area-in-sussex-chill-amid-summer-heat-in-england-1099560759.html

Two Beavers Help Area in Sussex Chill Amid Summer Heat in England

As the United Kingdom endures the heatwave that descended upon the country this summer, a particular area in Sussex seems to be faring fairly well in this situation thanks to a pair of beavers that were introduced to a rewilding project there earlier this year.The dams constructed by the beavers apparently resulted in a small river turning into a system of ponds and channels that help irrigate the surrounding lands during a dry spell, according to phys.org.As Green has explained, the fact that the dams built by beavers are “slightly leaky” is a boon, since “there will be a bit of water trickling out when there perhaps wouldn't be so much water in our landscapes during drought years like this year."Also, the beaver’s efforts help cool the surrounding area, as deeper water stored in their ponds “typically has lower temperature”, and the spillage and evaporation of that water helps decrease the temperature of both the land and the air.It is currently illegal for beavers to be released into the wild in England, with the pair of beavers in Knepp Wildland being installed in a two-hectare enclosure there as a licensed trial, the media outlet adds.

