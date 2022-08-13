https://sputniknews.com/20220813/trumps-home-searched-for-nuclear-docs-russias-mir-banking-card-could-work-in-cuba-by-years-end-1099528556.html

Trump's Home Searched for Nuclear Docs; Russia's Mir Banking Card Could Work in Cuba by Year's End

Trump's Home Searched for Nuclear Docs; Russia's Mir Banking Card Could Work in Cuba by Year's End

The FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say; and Russia’s Mir banking card could start working in Cuba by end of... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T12:14+0000

2022-08-13T12:14+0000

2022-08-13T12:14+0000

palestine

donald trump

fbi

china

radio

radio sputnik

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099528410_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_510acad8d5f0fe97efd123fd24a09cdf.png

Trump’s home searched for nuclear documents; Russia’s Mir banking card could work by year's end The FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say; and Russia’s Mir banking card could start working in Cuba by end of the year – according to the Cuban ambassador to Moscow.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Caleb talks about the FBI looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's Florida residence past Monday.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Producer prices declined 0.5 percent in July. Dr. Tauheed also discusses the announcement by the Cuban ambassador to Russia, who announced yesterday that Russia's Mir banking cards could start being used in Cuba by the end of the year.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Palestine. Peled discusses the Arab League's two-day meeting in Cairo from July 31-August 1 which concluded with statements that "called on Arab countries to reactivate the Arab boycott of Israel until the latter abides by international law."Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, join us to discuss this week's stories. They talk about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and the gunman killed after trying to breach an FBI office in Ohio.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us for an end-of-the-week news panel. The discussion centers around an article entitled, "Nancy Pelosi, White Supremacy, and China."Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. AIPAC spent millions to unseat progressive Democrats. Also, the FBI raided the Uhuru movement, and a Kansas vote shows that many conservatives oppose an abortion ban.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

palestine, donald trump, fbi, china, radio, radio sputnik, the critical hour, аудио