Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
The competition comprises participants from 21 countries and is taking place on August 13-27.
Sputnik is live from Alabino outside Moscow as the annual tank biathlon competition has started there on Saturday, August 13.The event, which is part of the International Army Games 2022, has brought together teams from 21 countries. The competition consists of tank-driving and sharpshooting at the Alabino training ground.The tank biathlon competition will be held through August 27.
Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
The competition comprises participants from 21 countries and is taking place on August 13-27.
Sputnik is live from Alabino outside Moscow as the annual tank biathlon competition has started there on Saturday, August 13.
The event, which is part of the International Army Games 2022, has brought together teams from 21 countries. The competition consists of tank-driving and sharpshooting at the Alabino training ground.
The tank biathlon competition will be held through August 27.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.