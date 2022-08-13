https://sputniknews.com/20220813/sydney-wildlife-rescue-saves-gerry-the-gentle-shark-from-ocean-pool-1099553567.html

Sydney Wildlife Rescue Saves 'Gerry the Gentle Shark' From Ocean Pool

When one thinks of a shark, images of terrifying great whites immediately come to mind. An unexpected guest of Sea Life Sydney Aquarium was a lot less... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

A crested horn shark happened to have become stuck in an ocean pool in Sea Life Sydney Aquarium on Saturday after being stranded by low tide in Fairlight Rockpool, but the story has a happy ending: the shark was saved by wildlife rescuers and even given a nickname - "Gerry the Gentle Shark".The heart-warming story was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, with the outlet revealing that ocean pools sometimes trap wild animals because of big surfs or high tides.The animals are usually discovered when the pools are being cleaned or drained.Gerry received his nickname for a reason - crested horn sharks are harmless and very "docile," as Best puts it. However, not every animal is as gentle as Gerry.The crested horn shark lives off the coast of eastern Australia, usually found in rocky areas of Sydney harbor. It never harms humans, preferring to hunt for sea urchins and other small creatures.

