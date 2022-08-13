International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/russias-watchdog-says-no-need-to-introduce-covid-restrictions-at-federal-level-in-russia-1099550235.html
Russia's Watchdog Says No Need to Introduce COVID Restrictions at Federal Level in Russia
Russia's Watchdog Says No Need to Introduce COVID Restrictions at Federal Level in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no need to impose any COVID-19 restrictions at the federal level in Russia since the situation is not critical, Russian consumer... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T10:47+0000
2022-08-13T10:47+0000
russia
covid-19
russia
restrictions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080528363_0:249:2753:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f9aaa041c2abc93c34ebbd35924bd8.jpg
"There is no critical situation right now, nor there is need to introduce any restrictions at the federal level. But it is recommended to follow standard measures - to wear masks in public places, to practice hand hygiene. It is extremely important for vulnerable categories of citizens. You should also get vaccinated if the time has come," Natalia Pshenichnaya, the deputy director of the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told journalists.She noted that the emergence and spread of new variants of the Omicron strain lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, Pshenichnaya said that the cumulative weekly incidence of COVID-19 in Russia is at least 8-10 times lower than the cumulative incidence of influenza or respiratory diseases in falls and winters.The epidemiologist said that the incidence of COVID-19 sub-variant ‘Centaurus’ in Russia is very low, as it is being detected in individual cases only."At the moment, there is no convincing evidence of higher transmissibility of this sub-variant. In Russia, the BA.2.75 sub-variant is being detected in individual cases," Pshenichnaya said.The epidemiologist noted that post-acute COVID-19 syndrome occurs in one of eight adults who have had COVID-19 all around the world, with increased fatigue and sleepiness being the most common symptoms. She added that the problems with taste and smell in those who have had coronavirus can persist indefinitely.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/gintsburg-updated-sputnik-vaccine-to-offer-better-protection-against-delta-omicron-1099533934.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080528363_12:0:2741:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa4a321f5e17451d4d3484e3ece1338.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, russia, restrictions

Russia's Watchdog Says No Need to Introduce COVID Restrictions at Federal Level in Russia

10:47 GMT 13.08.2022
© Sputnik / Aleksei MayshevA medical worker in the red zone of the COVID-19 hospital at the Vishnevsky National Medical Research Center for Surgery in Moscow
A medical worker in the red zone of the COVID-19 hospital at the Vishnevsky National Medical Research Center for Surgery in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© Sputnik / Aleksei Mayshev
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no need to impose any COVID-19 restrictions at the federal level in Russia since the situation is not critical, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday.
"There is no critical situation right now, nor there is need to introduce any restrictions at the federal level. But it is recommended to follow standard measures - to wear masks in public places, to practice hand hygiene. It is extremely important for vulnerable categories of citizens. You should also get vaccinated if the time has come," Natalia Pshenichnaya, the deputy director of the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told journalists.
She noted that the emergence and spread of new variants of the Omicron strain lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, Pshenichnaya said that the cumulative weekly incidence of COVID-19 in Russia is at least 8-10 times lower than the cumulative incidence of influenza or respiratory diseases in falls and winters.
Sputnik V vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
Russia
Gintsburg: Updated Sputnik Vaccine to Offer Better Protection Against Delta, Omicron
04:43 GMT
The epidemiologist said that the incidence of COVID-19 sub-variant ‘Centaurus’ in Russia is very low, as it is being detected in individual cases only.
"At the moment, there is no convincing evidence of higher transmissibility of this sub-variant. In Russia, the BA.2.75 sub-variant is being detected in individual cases," Pshenichnaya said.
The epidemiologist noted that post-acute COVID-19 syndrome occurs in one of eight adults who have had COVID-19 all around the world, with increased fatigue and sleepiness being the most common symptoms. She added that the problems with taste and smell in those who have had coronavirus can persist indefinitely.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала