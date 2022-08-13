https://sputniknews.com/20220813/russias-watchdog-says-no-need-to-introduce-covid-restrictions-at-federal-level-in-russia-1099550235.html

Russia's Watchdog Says No Need to Introduce COVID Restrictions at Federal Level in Russia

"There is no critical situation right now, nor there is need to introduce any restrictions at the federal level. But it is recommended to follow standard measures - to wear masks in public places, to practice hand hygiene. It is extremely important for vulnerable categories of citizens. You should also get vaccinated if the time has come," Natalia Pshenichnaya, the deputy director of the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told journalists.She noted that the emergence and spread of new variants of the Omicron strain lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, Pshenichnaya said that the cumulative weekly incidence of COVID-19 in Russia is at least 8-10 times lower than the cumulative incidence of influenza or respiratory diseases in falls and winters.The epidemiologist said that the incidence of COVID-19 sub-variant ‘Centaurus’ in Russia is very low, as it is being detected in individual cases only."At the moment, there is no convincing evidence of higher transmissibility of this sub-variant. In Russia, the BA.2.75 sub-variant is being detected in individual cases," Pshenichnaya said.The epidemiologist noted that post-acute COVID-19 syndrome occurs in one of eight adults who have had COVID-19 all around the world, with increased fatigue and sleepiness being the most common symptoms. She added that the problems with taste and smell in those who have had coronavirus can persist indefinitely.

