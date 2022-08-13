https://sputniknews.com/20220813/riot-in-mexican-prison-spills-into-streets-leaves-11-people-dead--20-injured-1099532444.html

Riot in Mexican Prison Spills Into Streets, Leaves 11 People Dead & 20 Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A riot that broke out in a prison and spilled into the streets of the city of Ciudad Juarez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua on the border... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A fight broke out inside the detention center that left 20 inmates wounded, four of them with gunshot wounds, and the rest were beaten and concussed. Two inmates died from gunshot wounds," Mejia said during a briefing.According to Mejia, control of the prison was restored, but the Meshikles gang, which was involved in the clash inside the penitentiary, began rioting and attacking civilians in the city of Ciudad Juarez.On Friday night, six members of the Meshikles gang involved in the attacks in the city were detained by police and soldiers. According the security ministry, the order in the city was restored.

