https://sputniknews.com/20220813/riot-in-mexican-prison-spills-into-streets-leaves-11-people-dead--20-injured-1099532444.html
Riot in Mexican Prison Spills Into Streets, Leaves 11 People Dead & 20 Injured
Riot in Mexican Prison Spills Into Streets, Leaves 11 People Dead & 20 Injured
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A riot that broke out in a prison and spilled into the streets of the city of Ciudad Juarez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua on the border... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T03:26+0000
2022-08-13T03:26+0000
2022-08-13T03:25+0000
americas
mexico
riot
death toll
ciudad juarez
chihuahua
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094899387_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_da391c6650a0be97afcc19050062638e.jpg
"A fight broke out inside the detention center that left 20 inmates wounded, four of them with gunshot wounds, and the rest were beaten and concussed. Two inmates died from gunshot wounds," Mejia said during a briefing.According to Mejia, control of the prison was restored, but the Meshikles gang, which was involved in the clash inside the penitentiary, began rioting and attacking civilians in the city of Ciudad Juarez.On Friday night, six members of the Meshikles gang involved in the attacks in the city were detained by police and soldiers. According the security ministry, the order in the city was restored.
americas
mexico
ciudad juarez
chihuahua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094899387_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f705732370b47853731e98d86e38174.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mexico, riot, death toll, ciudad juarez, chihuahua
Riot in Mexican Prison Spills Into Streets, Leaves 11 People Dead & 20 Injured
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A riot that broke out in a prison and spilled into the streets of the city of Ciudad Juarez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua on the border with the United States resulted in 11 people dead and 20 injured, Mexican undersecretary of public security Ricardo Mejia Berdeja said on Friday.
"A fight broke out inside the detention center that left 20 inmates wounded, four of them with gunshot wounds, and the rest were beaten and concussed. Two inmates died from gunshot wounds," Mejia said during a briefing.
According to Mejia, control of the prison was restored, but the Meshikles gang, which was involved in the clash inside the penitentiary, began rioting and attacking civilians in the city of Ciudad Juarez.
"As a result, nine people were killed in addition to the two deaths inside the penitentiary center. Among those killed by these criminals are four ... employees of Mega Radio, a host and three technicians," the politician added.
On Friday night, six members of the Meshikles gang involved in the attacks in the city were detained by police and soldiers. According the security ministry, the order in the city was restored.