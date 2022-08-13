Remains of Four People Found at Matanzas Fire Site in Cuba

International
"At 4 p.m. this Friday [20:00 GMT], work at the scene made it possible to identify the first fragments of bone remains belonging to four different people," Portal said on social media.A fire started at an oil depot in Matanzas on August 5, after lightning hit the dome of a tank containing some 25,000 cubic meters of oil. The fire then spread to adjacent tanks and firefighters were able to finally extinguish the blaze only this past Thursday. As a result, at least two firefighters have died and 14 people remain missing. More than 130 people were injured, 23 of them remain hospitalized.Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has thanked the governments of Russia, Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of assistance following the fire. He also thanked the US for technical consultations.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The remains of four people have been found at the site of the fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, the country’s Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said.
"At 4 p.m. this Friday [20:00 GMT], work at the scene made it possible to identify the first fragments of bone remains belonging to four different people," Portal said on social media.
A fire started at an oil depot in Matanzas on August 5, after lightning hit the dome of a tank containing some 25,000 cubic meters of oil. The fire then spread to adjacent tanks and firefighters were able to finally extinguish the blaze only this past Thursday. As a result, at least two firefighters have died and 14 people remain missing. More than 130 people were injured, 23 of them remain hospitalized.
Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has thanked the governments of Russia, Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of assistance following the fire. He also thanked the US for technical consultations.
