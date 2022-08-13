https://sputniknews.com/20220813/portuguese-prime-minister-says-eu-eyeing-new-gas-pipeline-bypassing-france-1099542893.html
Portuguese Prime Minister Says EU Eyeing New Gas Pipeline Bypassing France
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European authorities have been mulling plans to build a new gas pipeline connecting the Iberian Peninsula and Central Europe bypassing France, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.
On Friday, Costa said that the European Commission considered it possible to construct an alternative gas route between Central Europe and the Iberian Peninsula, Portuguese online newspaper Observador reported.
The prime minister reportedly said that the original plan, which presupposed a pipeline via France, failed due to environmental concerns of the French government. The potential pipeline bypassing France would link Portugal and Spain with Italy and run under the Mediterranean Sea.
In late July, Spanish radio broadcaster Cadena SER cited sources in the republic's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge as saying that Madrid was considering offering to export gas to Europe via two pipelines across the Pyrenees, as well as using its gas system to avoid consumption cuts.