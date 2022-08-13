https://sputniknews.com/20220813/photo-motorcade-of-kamala-harris-husband-blocks-handicapped-parking-spots-during-his-shopping-run-1099532068.html

Photo: Motorcade of Kamala Harris' Husband Blocks Handicapped Parking Spots During His Shopping Run

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, went shopping at a Whole Foods Market in California, blocking several parking places designated for people with disabilities as he shopped, the New York Post reported. According to the report, the second gentleman engaged in some rather inconsiderate behavior outside the grocery store in Brentwood as he spent approximately 20 minutes browsing the aisles before returning with two bags of supplies. New images from Emhoff's visit to the market on Wednesday show two Secret Service cars positioned diagonally over the specified areas.According to California Vehicle Code, without a specific identifying license plate or placard visible, "it is unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any vehicle in a stall or space designated for disabled persons and disabled veterans."However, neither car reportedly had the required identification visible to the public. The Department of Homeland Security-issued "US Government...For Official Use Only" license plates were supposedly spotted on the black Chevrolet Suburbans instead. Emhoff was earlier observed picking up dry cleaning that day close to the supermarket. According to the report, one of the vehicles momentarily activated its lights and sirens as the motorcade exited the parking area towards Whole Foods.Earlier, on the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a roundtable discussion with a number of stalwarts in the disability rights movement. In a Medicare for All proposal during her failed campaign for president, Harris attempted to guarantee that individuals with disabilities had equal access to employment opportunities, education, housing and health care.

