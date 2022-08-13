International
LIVE: Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/one-person-dies-17-sustain-injuries-in-stage-collapse-during-music-festival-in-spain---video-1099541948.html
One Person Dies, 17 Sustain Injuries in Stage Collapse During Music Festival in Spain - Video
One Person Dies, 17 Sustain Injuries in Stage Collapse During Music Festival in Spain - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and 17 others sustained injuries after a stage collapsed due to strong wind at a music festival in the Spanish... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T08:24+0000
2022-08-13T08:45+0000
world
spain
festival
incident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/73/1053167394_0:186:3600:2211_1920x0_80_0_0_45780e49b3de1b21c496cdbf5f3e9019.jpg
"At 4:18 a.m. (2:18 GMT), a part of the stage collapsed at a festival... in [the municipality of] Cullera due to a strong gust of wind... One person died, three sustained multiple serious injuries, 14 sustained minor contusions," the Emergencies 112CV emergency coordination center tweeted.The center added that some 40 people have been evacuated from the festival.Videos from the scene of the stage collapse have been available online.The incident occurred at Medusa Festival 2022 — a dance music festival in Cullera, Spain — on the Valencian town's beach.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105316/73/1053167394_204:0:3397:2395_1920x0_80_0_0_6048a966c4e91a0340e2f0203d03cb9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, festival, incident

One Person Dies, 17 Sustain Injuries in Stage Collapse During Music Festival in Spain - Video

08:24 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 13.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Jorge GuerreroAmbulance in Spain. (File)
Ambulance in Spain. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jorge Guerrero
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and 17 others sustained injuries after a stage collapsed due to strong wind at a music festival in the Spanish autonomous community of Valencia, the local emergency coordination center said on Saturday.
"At 4:18 a.m. (2:18 GMT), a part of the stage collapsed at a festival... in [the municipality of] Cullera due to a strong gust of wind... One person died, three sustained multiple serious injuries, 14 sustained minor contusions," the Emergencies 112CV emergency coordination center tweeted.
The center added that some 40 people have been evacuated from the festival.
Videos from the scene of the stage collapse have been available online.
The incident occurred at Medusa Festival 2022 — a dance music festival in Cullera, Spain — on the Valencian town's beach.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала