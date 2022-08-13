https://sputniknews.com/20220813/one-person-dies-17-sustain-injuries-in-stage-collapse-during-music-festival-in-spain---video-1099541948.html

One Person Dies, 17 Sustain Injuries in Stage Collapse During Music Festival in Spain - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and 17 others sustained injuries after a stage collapsed due to strong wind at a music festival in the Spanish... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

"At 4:18 a.m. (2:18 GMT), a part of the stage collapsed at a festival... in [the municipality of] Cullera due to a strong gust of wind... One person died, three sustained multiple serious injuries, 14 sustained minor contusions," the Emergencies 112CV emergency coordination center tweeted.The center added that some 40 people have been evacuated from the festival.Videos from the scene of the stage collapse have been available online.The incident occurred at Medusa Festival 2022 — a dance music festival in Cullera, Spain — on the Valencian town's beach.

