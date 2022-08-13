https://sputniknews.com/20220813/npt-members-reaffirm-importance-of-talks-between-russia-us-on-new-start---draft-report-1099557455.html

NPT Members Reaffirm Importance of Talks Between Russia, US on New START - Draft Report

NPT Members Reaffirm Importance of Talks Between Russia, US on New START - Draft Report

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Further progress in negotiations on New START Treaty between the United States and Russia is important, the draft of the report of... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T15:16+0000

2022-08-13T15:16+0000

2022-08-13T15:16+0000

world

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt)

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0094bce1b790f9532f967ffd1a17d9.jpg

The NPT Review Conference is the main event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and takes place every five years. The purpose of the event is to review the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons during the reporting period and outline appropriate steps for the future on nuclear weapons reduction.The current conference, tenth in a row, takes place from August 1-26 at the UN headquarters in New York. Several ministers from countries around the world participated in the first week of the debate. A measure of the success of the conference will largely depend on whether the countries can reach consensus on the final document of the event. During the conference, discussions are held in three committees.The text adds that the conference reaffirms the importance of concrete and measurable steps by states (participants of the NPT) to reduce the level of nuclear weapons systems in a way that contributes to international stability and security.According to the draft report, the conference welcomes the declaration by the nuclear-weapon states that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be started. At the same time, the text expresses concern about the "qualitative improvement of nuclear weapons and the development of advanced new types of nuclear weapons," as well as the lack of progress "in reducing the role of nuclear weapons in security policy." Concerns have also been expressed about the low level of transparency in these activities.The draft indicates the need for all states to comply with the existing moratoriums on nuclear weapons test explosions or any other nuclear explosions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt), nuclear weapons