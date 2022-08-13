https://sputniknews.com/20220813/mar-a-lago-raid-tensions-in-kosovo-cost-of-war-project-water-woes-for-lake-powell-and-lake-mead-1099525515.html

Mar-a-Lago Raid, Tensions in Kosovo, Cost of War Project, Water Woes for Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Mar-a-Lago Raid, Tensions in Kosovo, Cost of War Project, Water Woes for Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Afghanistan Cost Report estimates that 30% of U.S. appropriations for Afghanistan reconstruction was lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.

Mar-a-Lago Raid, Tensions in Kosovo, Cost of War Project, Water Woes for Lake Powell and Lake Mead Afghanistan Cost Report estimates that 30% of U.S. appropriations for Afghanistan reconstruction was lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. Daniel served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense/intel policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul joins the show to talk about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. Much of the country is transfixed by Monday’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Largo and by subsequent allegations that Donald Trump took boxes of classified documents with him when he left the White House. Then the Misfits and McAdams talk about federal prosecutors who have charged a man with ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in a plot to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton. The man said he had been promised $300,000 to kill Bolton, and another $1 million for a bigger target later. That bigger target turned out to be former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Bolton said today that the plot gives us a good insight into the nature of the Iranian government.Garett Reppenhagen, Director of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about an article by the Institute for Responsible Statecraft examining a new report from Brown University’s Cost of War Project.Brian Doyle, political analyst and sports enthusiast. Brian was the assignment editor at Time Magazine and former Deputy Press Secretary at DHS joins the show to talk about the latest polls in competitive senate and congressional races.Guy McPherson, Scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona joins the show to give an update on the latest water crisis at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Efforts are underway to help replenish the water they store and get the Western states that rely on it to cut their use. By the middle of this month - so next week - the seven Colorado River states — Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming — will have to present a plan to the federal government and reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet next year. That’s as much as a quarter of the water the states are allocated. If their plans don’t seem adequate the federal government has said it will step in.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

