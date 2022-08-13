https://sputniknews.com/20220813/magnitude-58-earthquake-registered-off-coast-of-philippines-european-seismologists-say-1099539621.html

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Philippines, European Seismologists Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC)... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

The earthquake was registered at 6:25 a.m. UTC (6:25 GMT). The epicenter of the earthquake was 56 kilometers southwest of the Philippine province of Cotabato and 30 kilometers southwest of Rimpeso, at a depth of 40 kilometers.There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.

