Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Philippines, European Seismologists Say
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Philippines, European Seismologists Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC)... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
The earthquake was registered at 6:25 a.m. UTC (6:25 GMT). The epicenter of the earthquake was 56 kilometers southwest of the Philippine province of Cotabato and 30 kilometers southwest of Rimpeso, at a depth of 40 kilometers.There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.
quake, philippines

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Philippines, European Seismologists Say

07:48 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 13.08.2022)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston ObservatorySeismogram at Weston Observatory
Seismogram at Weston Observatory - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
