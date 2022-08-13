https://sputniknews.com/20220813/india-kicks-off-hoisting-national-flag-campaign-ahead-of-independence-day-1099534441.html

India Kicks Off Hoisting National Flag Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July urged citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes between on August 13 and 15, as the country celebrates its 75th... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

Celebrities, union ministers, organizations, and individuals are hoisting India’s national flag at their residences, kicking off the "Har Ghar Tiranga" ("national flag at every residence") campaign to mark the 75th year of India's independence. It’s expected that at least 200 million households will be participating in the campaign.Meanwhile, many have changed their social media profile photos to the Indian flag between August 2 and 15.In general, Indian citizens are not allowed to hoist the national flag or use national symbols except on select occasions.On Saturday morning, federal Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Assam state chief Himanta Biswa Sharma, Bollywood actor Amir Khan, and many others hoisted the national flag, while some also took to the streets holding national flags and singing national songs.The central government earlier said that the idea behind the initiative was to evoke a feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national symbol.

