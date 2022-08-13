German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Visit Canada Next Week - Trudeau’s Office

https://sputniknews.com/20220813/german-chancellor-olaf-scholz-to-visit-canada-next-week---trudeaus-office-1099562126.html
"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will visit Montreal, Quebec, Toronto, Ontario, and Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, from August 21 to 23, 2022," Trudeau’s office said on Saturday.According to the release, Trudeau will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Montreal and the two will discuss Ukraine and European security, among other issues.The last time that the Canadian prime minister met with Scholz was in June, on the margins of the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Canada on August 21-23 and will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the prime minister’s press service informs.
"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will visit Montreal, Quebec, Toronto, Ontario, and Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, from August 21 to 23, 2022," Trudeau’s office said on Saturday.
According to the release, Trudeau will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Montreal and the two will discuss Ukraine and European security, among other issues.
"While in Montreal, Prime Minister Trudeau and Chancellor Scholz will participate in a networking luncheon with German and Canadian business representatives to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors," Trudeau’s office said.
The last time that the Canadian prime minister met with Scholz was in June, on the margins of the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany.