German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Visit Canada Next Week - Trudeau’s Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Canada on August 21-23 and will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will visit Montreal, Quebec, Toronto, Ontario, and Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, from August 21 to 23, 2022," Trudeau’s office said on Saturday.According to the release, Trudeau will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Montreal and the two will discuss Ukraine and European security, among other issues.The last time that the Canadian prime minister met with Scholz was in June, on the margins of the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany.

