https://sputniknews.com/20220813/fitch-ratings-sp-global-ratings-consider-ukraines-debt-restructuring-as-default-1099549347.html

Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings Consider Ukraine's Debt Restructuring as Default

Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings Consider Ukraine's Debt Restructuring as Default

MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - American credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings on Friday downgraded Ukraine's foreign currency ratings to... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T10:28+0000

2022-08-13T10:28+0000

2022-08-13T10:30+0000

world

ukraine

economy

fitch ratings

s&p

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101673/57/1016735720_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_a346ee3a4ec93a1405408beaefc3f27e.jpg

Earlier this week, Ukraine requested a freeze on payments on $19.6 billion in international debt until 2024. According to rating agencies, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed Kiev's request on Thursday."Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' (restricted default) from 'C'," the agency said in a statement on its website.Fitch Ratings noted that it deemed the postponement of payments on Ukraine's foreign debt until 2024 as "completion of a distressed debt exchange (DDE)."S&P Global Ratings also downgraded Ukraine's local currency rating to "CCC-plus/C" from "B-minus/B," according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, economy, fitch ratings, s&p