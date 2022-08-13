International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/finland-estonia-talk-joint-coastal-air-defense-plans-to-turn-baltic-into-internal-nato-sea-1099558823.html
Finland, Estonia Talk Joint Coastal, Air Defense, Plans to Turn Baltic Into ‘Internal NATO Sea’
Finland, Estonia Talk Joint Coastal, Air Defense, Plans to Turn Baltic Into ‘Internal NATO Sea’
Helsinki formally completed NATO accession talks last month, with alliance leaders agreeing to invite the Nordic nation and its neighbor Sweden into the bloc... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T16:40+0000
2022-08-13T16:40+0000
military
finland
estonia
gulf of finland
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103140/69/1031406932_0:292:5599:3441_1920x0_80_0_0_6884531fad3d1eb6f400791215c1915e.jpg
Estonia and Finland are discussing the possibility of joint coastal and air defenses, with the Baltic Sea to become the ‘internal’ waters of NATO once Helsinki and Stockholm join the bloc, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has said.Estonia ordered Blue Spear sea-skimming anti-ship missiles from Israel last year. Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the missiles have a 290 km range. Finland, for its part, uses Swedish-made MTO 85M anti-ship missiles with a range of over 150 km as the backbone of its coastal defenses.Pevkur also hinted at the need for a joint air defense between the Gulf neighbors. “Finnish airspace cannot be protected if Estonian airspace is not protected at the same time, and vice versa. Fighter jets cross the 80-kilometer-wide Gulf of Finland in minutes,” he said.On this point, Pevkur congratulated his Finnish hosts over Helsinki’s recent decision to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35s.The minister expressed confidence that ultimately, once Finland and Sweden join the Western alliance, the Baltic Sea “will be NATO’s internal sea.”Finland and Sweden moved to apply for NATO membership in May on the heels of the escalating of the crisis in Russia-West relations over Ukraine. The matter is now before the parliaments of the alliance’s 30 members. Lawmakers from 23 countries have rubberstamped the motion, with Turkey, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary yet to do so.Last week, the Atlantic Council indicated that Turkey could postpone ratifying Finland and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership until after elections in June 2023, plus proof from Helsinki and Stockholm of substantive steps by the countries to halt cooperation with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and other organizations deemed “terrorist” by Ankara.Russian officials have indicated repeatedly that Moscow has no qualms with Finland or Sweden. However, in late June, President Putin warned that if NATO infrastructure is deployed in the Nordic nations, Russia will respond in kind “and create the same threats in the territories from which they threaten us.”Russia shares a 1,340 land border with Finland, and its commercial and military ship traverse international waters in the Gulf of Finland to get too and from the exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as the exit into the Atlantic Ocean via the Danish straits.
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/finland-to-send-about-20-military-instructors-to-uk-to-train-ukraines-troops-1099392078.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/putin-if-nato-infrastructure-is-deployed-to-finland--sweden-russia-will-respond-in-mirror-way-1096813153.html
finland
estonia
gulf of finland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103140/69/1031406932_311:0:5288:3733_1920x0_80_0_0_8650f65a8d214fca94e8877384ddf85a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, estonia, gulf of finland, russia, nato

Finland, Estonia Talk Joint Coastal, Air Defense, Plans to Turn Baltic Into ‘Internal NATO Sea’

16:40 GMT 13.08.2022
© Photo : puolustusvoimat.fiFinnish air force F-18 Hornet aircraft
Finnish air force F-18 Hornet aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© Photo : puolustusvoimat.fi
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Helsinki formally completed NATO accession talks last month, with alliance leaders agreeing to invite the Nordic nation and its neighbor Sweden into the bloc. The matter is now up for ratification by alliance countries’ parliaments, with lawmakers from 23 of the alliance’s 30 members approving the applications to date. Estonia joined NATO in 2004.
Estonia and Finland are discussing the possibility of joint coastal and air defenses, with the Baltic Sea to become the ‘internal’ waters of NATO once Helsinki and Stockholm join the bloc, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has said.
“We need to integrate our coastal defenses. The flight range of Estonian and Finnish missiles is greater than the width of the Gulf of Finland. This means that we can connect our missile defenses and share all our information with each other,” Pevkur said, speaking to Finnish media on Friday during a working visit to the country.
Estonia ordered Blue Spear sea-skimming anti-ship missiles from Israel last year. Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the missiles have a 290 km range. Finland, for its part, uses Swedish-made MTO 85M anti-ship missiles with a range of over 150 km as the backbone of its coastal defenses.
Pevkur also hinted at the need for a joint air defense between the Gulf neighbors. “Finnish airspace cannot be protected if Estonian airspace is not protected at the same time, and vice versa. Fighter jets cross the 80-kilometer-wide Gulf of Finland in minutes,” he said.
On this point, Pevkur congratulated his Finnish hosts over Helsinki’s recent decision to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35s.
“We are acquiring anti-tank missiles, new coastal defense missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers from the United States, and so on. Next week, the government will discuss the acquisition of a new medium-range missile system and new anti-aircraft missiles. There must be equipment for the troops,” Pevkur said, referring to Estonia’s own defense spending activities.
The minister expressed confidence that ultimately, once Finland and Sweden join the Western alliance, the Baltic Sea “will be NATO’s internal sea.”
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Finland to Send About 20 Military Instructors to UK to Train Ukraine's Troops
8 August, 14:35 GMT
Finland and Sweden moved to apply for NATO membership in May on the heels of the escalating of the crisis in Russia-West relations over Ukraine. The matter is now before the parliaments of the alliance’s 30 members. Lawmakers from 23 countries have rubberstamped the motion, with Turkey, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary yet to do so.
Last week, the Atlantic Council indicated that Turkey could postpone ratifying Finland and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership until after elections in June 2023, plus proof from Helsinki and Stockholm of substantive steps by the countries to halt cooperation with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and other organizations deemed “terrorist” by Ankara.
Russian officials have indicated repeatedly that Moscow has no qualms with Finland or Sweden. However, in late June, President Putin warned that if NATO infrastructure is deployed in the Nordic nations, Russia will respond in kind “and create the same threats in the territories from which they threaten us.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions following the results of the sixth Caspian summit in Ashgabat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
Russia
Putin: If NATO Infrastructure is Deployed to Finland & Sweden, Russia Will Respond in ‘Mirror Way’
30 June, 01:02 GMT
Russia shares a 1,340 land border with Finland, and its commercial and military ship traverse international waters in the Gulf of Finland to get too and from the exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as the exit into the Atlantic Ocean via the Danish straits.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала