Finland, Estonia Talk Joint Coastal, Air Defense, Plans to Turn Baltic Into ‘Internal NATO Sea’

Helsinki formally completed NATO accession talks last month, with alliance leaders agreeing to invite the Nordic nation and its neighbor Sweden into the bloc...

Estonia and Finland are discussing the possibility of joint coastal and air defenses, with the Baltic Sea to become the ‘internal’ waters of NATO once Helsinki and Stockholm join the bloc, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has said.Estonia ordered Blue Spear sea-skimming anti-ship missiles from Israel last year. Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the missiles have a 290 km range. Finland, for its part, uses Swedish-made MTO 85M anti-ship missiles with a range of over 150 km as the backbone of its coastal defenses.Pevkur also hinted at the need for a joint air defense between the Gulf neighbors. “Finnish airspace cannot be protected if Estonian airspace is not protected at the same time, and vice versa. Fighter jets cross the 80-kilometer-wide Gulf of Finland in minutes,” he said.On this point, Pevkur congratulated his Finnish hosts over Helsinki’s recent decision to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35s.The minister expressed confidence that ultimately, once Finland and Sweden join the Western alliance, the Baltic Sea “will be NATO’s internal sea.”Finland and Sweden moved to apply for NATO membership in May on the heels of the escalating of the crisis in Russia-West relations over Ukraine. The matter is now before the parliaments of the alliance’s 30 members. Lawmakers from 23 countries have rubberstamped the motion, with Turkey, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary yet to do so.Last week, the Atlantic Council indicated that Turkey could postpone ratifying Finland and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership until after elections in June 2023, plus proof from Helsinki and Stockholm of substantive steps by the countries to halt cooperation with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and other organizations deemed “terrorist” by Ankara.Russian officials have indicated repeatedly that Moscow has no qualms with Finland or Sweden. However, in late June, President Putin warned that if NATO infrastructure is deployed in the Nordic nations, Russia will respond in kind “and create the same threats in the territories from which they threaten us.”Russia shares a 1,340 land border with Finland, and its commercial and military ship traverse international waters in the Gulf of Finland to get too and from the exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as the exit into the Atlantic Ocean via the Danish straits.

