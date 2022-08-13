https://sputniknews.com/20220813/essay-about-masturbation-to-japanese-erotic-comics-with-young-boy-characters-prompts-investigation-1099559433.html

Essay About Masturbation to Japanese Erotic Comics With 'Young Boy Characters' Prompts Investigation

The journal where the essay was published has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter, while researchers inquired about the review process for... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

A nearly 4,000-words long essay published in the peer-reviewed journal Qualitative Research in April has recently attracted quite a bit of attention and scrutiny after going viral on Twitter.The paper is authored by Karl Andersson, a PhD student at the School of Arts, Languages and Cultures at The University of Manchester, and is titled “I am not alone – we are all alone: Using masturbation as an ethnographic method in research on shota subculture in Japan”, with “shota” being defined by the author himself as a “Japanese genre of self-published erotic comics that features young boy characters.”According to Vice News, the essay essentially amounts to the description of the author’s “masturbation habits” and thoughts and feelings while reading the comics in question, as well as “defenses of all of the above as legitimate research.”As the paper got more and more attention online, many sociologists and researchers decried it as “deeply problematic, embarrassing, and even dangerous to the field”, with some even initially suspecting that it was a joke, the media outlet notes.Justin Gutzwa, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Utah who researches gender, sexuality, and transphobia in education, also wondered aloud “what was the review process for this article like”.Qualitative Research has announced that they launched an investigation into the publication on 9 August.The media outlet also points out that Andersson’s fascination with “shota” appears to be well-documented, and that this particular genre is actually illegal in the UK – where he “goes to school” – as well as in several other countries.

