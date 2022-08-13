International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/essay-about-masturbation-to-japanese-erotic-comics-with-young-boy-characters-prompts-investigation-1099559433.html
Essay About Masturbation to Japanese Erotic Comics With 'Young Boy Characters' Prompts Investigation
Essay About Masturbation to Japanese Erotic Comics With 'Young Boy Characters' Prompts Investigation
The journal where the essay was published has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter, while researchers inquired about the review process for... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T17:52+0000
2022-08-13T17:52+0000
world
masturbation
comics
essay
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/04/1079610463_0:181:1920:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_9a2468698a1ad23a78e1aaca2e286b06.jpg
A nearly 4,000-words long essay published in the peer-reviewed journal Qualitative Research in April has recently attracted quite a bit of attention and scrutiny after going viral on Twitter.The paper is authored by Karl Andersson, a PhD student at the School of Arts, Languages and Cultures at The University of Manchester, and is titled “I am not alone – we are all alone: Using masturbation as an ethnographic method in research on shota subculture in Japan”, with “shota” being defined by the author himself as a “Japanese genre of self-published erotic comics that features young boy characters.”According to Vice News, the essay essentially amounts to the description of the author’s “masturbation habits” and thoughts and feelings while reading the comics in question, as well as “defenses of all of the above as legitimate research.”As the paper got more and more attention online, many sociologists and researchers decried it as “deeply problematic, embarrassing, and even dangerous to the field”, with some even initially suspecting that it was a joke, the media outlet notes.Justin Gutzwa, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Utah who researches gender, sexuality, and transphobia in education, also wondered aloud “what was the review process for this article like”.Qualitative Research has announced that they launched an investigation into the publication on 9 August.The media outlet also points out that Andersson’s fascination with “shota” appears to be well-documented, and that this particular genre is actually illegal in the UK – where he “goes to school” – as well as in several other countries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/04/1079610463_0:1:1920:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_569087c38cba37e2750b04128e814319.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
masturbation, comics, essay, investigation

Essay About Masturbation to Japanese Erotic Comics With 'Young Boy Characters' Prompts Investigation

17:52 GMT 13.08.2022
CC0 / / Writing a letter
Writing a letter - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The journal where the essay was published has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter, while researchers inquired about the review process for that paper.
A nearly 4,000-words long essay published in the peer-reviewed journal Qualitative Research in April has recently attracted quite a bit of attention and scrutiny after going viral on Twitter.
The paper is authored by Karl Andersson, a PhD student at the School of Arts, Languages and Cultures at The University of Manchester, and is titled “I am not alone – we are all alone: Using masturbation as an ethnographic method in research on shota subculture in Japan”, with “shota” being defined by the author himself as a “Japanese genre of self-published erotic comics that features young boy characters.”
“In this research note, I will recount how I set up an experimental method of masturbating to shota comics, and how this participant observation of my own desire not only gave me a more embodied understanding of the topic for my research but also made me think about loneliness and ways to combat it as driving forces of the culture of self-published erotic comics,” Andersson wrote.
According to Vice News, the essay essentially amounts to the description of the author’s “masturbation habits” and thoughts and feelings while reading the comics in question, as well as “defenses of all of the above as legitimate research.”
As the paper got more and more attention online, many sociologists and researchers decried it as “deeply problematic, embarrassing, and even dangerous to the field”, with some even initially suspecting that it was a joke, the media outlet notes.
“While sexuality researchers have written about masturbation, this is the first I have heard of masturbation as a methodology, let alone masturbation to depictions of children,” Andrea Becker, postdoctoral research fellow studying sexual and reproductive health at the University of California, San Francisco, told Vice. “It is a misrepresentation of qualitative work, of sociology, and of sexualities research.”
Justin Gutzwa, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Utah who researches gender, sexuality, and transphobia in education, also wondered aloud “what was the review process for this article like”.
“I’m mystified that any reviewer would pass off on this as an exemplar of innovative ethnographic methods, let alone an acceptable, appropriate, or ethical piece of writing,” he remarked.
Qualitative Research has announced that they launched an investigation into the publication on 9 August.
The media outlet also points out that Andersson’s fascination with “shota” appears to be well-documented, and that this particular genre is actually illegal in the UK – where he “goes to school” – as well as in several other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала