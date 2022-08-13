https://sputniknews.com/20220813/egypts-parliament-approves-13-new-cabinet-ministers-1099557346.html

Egypt's Parliament Approves 13 New Cabinet Ministers

The House of Representatives, chaired by Speaker Hanafi Gebali, approved the new appointments, suggested by the president, according to the report.New officials were appointed to the ministry of higher education and scientific research, the ministry of education and technical education, the ministry of health and population, the ministry of water resources and irrigation, the ministry of local development, the ministry of trade and industry, the ministry of emigration and expatriates, the ministry of civil aviation, the ministry of manpower, the ministry of culture, the ministry of public business sector, the ministry of tourism and antiquities, and the ministry of military production.Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi called on the republic's lower house to convene a meeting to discuss the new composition of the government. Sisi said in a statement on the website that the reshuffle was launched to "improve the performance of the government with regard to a number of key domestic and foreign issues." He noted that he had discussed the new composition of the cabinet with Madbouly.The new cabinet is expected to take the oath before Sisi on Sunday. The parliament also renewed confidence in several ministers, including Madbouly.The previous major reshuffle in the Egyptian government took place in 2019.

