International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Operation Breaking Dawn: IDF Strikes Gaza
On August 5, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) kicked off Operation Breaking Dawn, launching airstrikes on dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza-based militants retaliated with rocket fire on Israeli cities.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/death-toll-from-gaza-escalation-approaching-50-palestinian-health-ministry-says-1099550520.html
Death Toll From Gaza Escalation Approaching 50, Palestinian Health Ministry Says
Death Toll From Gaza Escalation Approaching 50, Palestinian Health Ministry Says
GAZA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the most recent escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip has gone up to 49, according to the Palestinian health... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T10:52+0000
2022-08-13T10:53+0000
middle east
gaza strip
israel
operation breaking dawn: idf strikes gaza
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098276141_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f89b265eb27f3614126076ba7046bb86.jpg
"A 22-year-old Palestinian has died at the hospital from severe wounds he received during the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a Friday statement.Earlier, the ministry reported 41 deaths, including 15 children and four women.According to the latest update, the total death toll from the most recent escalation in Gaza stands at 49, which includes 19 children and four women. At least 360 people were injured, the Palestinian health ministry specified on Friday.Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced last Sunday that the objectives of the Breaking Dawn operation had been achieved.The truce between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad came into effect on the night of August 7, after three days of hostilities. Prior to the ceasefire, the IDF confirmed that a senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer Jabari, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, while another high-ranking commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in a separate airstrike in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.The United Nations maintains close contact with both Israel and Palestinians to strengthen the ceasefire, which was struck last weekend, special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland said on Monday, adding that the recent escalation in the region "took a severe toll on the civilian population."
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/un-says-in-close-contact-with-israel-gaza-to-solidify-ceasefire-1099400325.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098276141_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67662f6c30c08f1da21c47dd77d19225.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, gaza strip, israel, death toll

Death Toll From Gaza Escalation Approaching 50, Palestinian Health Ministry Says

10:52 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 13.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED ABEDA Palestinian firefighter fights the blaze amid the destruction following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on August 5, 2022.
A Palestinian firefighter fights the blaze amid the destruction following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on August 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MOHAMMED ABED
Subscribe
International
India
GAZA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the most recent escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip has gone up to 49, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
"A 22-year-old Palestinian has died at the hospital from severe wounds he received during the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a Friday statement.
Earlier, the ministry reported 41 deaths, including 15 children and four women.
According to the latest update, the total death toll from the most recent escalation in Gaza stands at 49, which includes 19 children and four women. At least 360 people were injured, the Palestinian health ministry specified on Friday.
Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022. - Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes today, killing at least 15 people, and triggering a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from militants in the Palestinian enclave. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
World
UN Says in Close Contact With Israel, Gaza to Solidify Ceasefire
8 August, 20:39 GMT
Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced last Sunday that the objectives of the Breaking Dawn operation had been achieved.
The truce between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad came into effect on the night of August 7, after three days of hostilities. Prior to the ceasefire, the IDF confirmed that a senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer Jabari, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, while another high-ranking commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in a separate airstrike in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
The United Nations maintains close contact with both Israel and Palestinians to strengthen the ceasefire, which was struck last weekend, special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland said on Monday, adding that the recent escalation in the region "took a severe toll on the civilian population."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала