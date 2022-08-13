https://sputniknews.com/20220813/biden-says-shocked-by-vicious-attack-on-author-rushdie-1099561528.html

Biden Says Shocked by 'Vicious' Attack on Author Rushdie

Biden Says Shocked by 'Vicious' Attack on Author Rushdie

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, had been shocked and saddened by the "vicious" attack... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T21:13+0000

2022-08-13T21:13+0000

2022-08-13T21:13+0000

americas

salman rushdie

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103691/07/1036910748_0:174:2861:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ea198ff118a8e6998ba33adde156f2.jpg

"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.The US leader also expressed admiration for Rushdi's "insight into humanity," his "unmatched sense for story" and "refusal to be silenced."On Friday, Rushdie was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, when he was suddenly stabbed twice by 24-year-old man Hadi Matar. Rushdie's agent Andrew Wylie told the New York Times that the author was on a ventilator, his liver was damaged and he will likely lose an eye.NBC News reported, citing a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, that the preliminary review of Matar's social media showed that he had sympathies for Shia extremism and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). At the same time, the source said there were no "definitive links" to the IRGC.Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at that time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is considered by many Muslims to be blasphemous.

https://sputniknews.com/20220813/salman-rushdie-attacker-arrested-for-attempted-murder-assault-1099559306.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

salman rushdie, joe biden