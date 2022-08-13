https://sputniknews.com/20220813/at-least-3-dead-several-injured-in-kabul-blast----video-1099550927.html

At least 3 Dead, Several Injured in Kabul Blast - Video

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and several others were injured as a result of an explosion in the National Statistic and Information... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, local residents and other sources said that the blast took place in the Dasht-e Barchi area in western Kabul and left several people injured.According to Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, four people, including two military men, sustained injuries.A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the blast has emerged online. Last weekend, two deadly blasts in Kabul took lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, Daesh* has claimed responsibility for both attacks.The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense, as the anniversary of the takeover by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) draws closer. On August 15, 2021, the radical movement took control of Kabul and seized power in the country.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

