Astronaut Congratulates India on Independence Day From ISS - Video
India is actively developing in the sphere of space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is the country’s space exploration agency and was established in 1969.
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sent a video message from space wishing India on 75th year of Independence.
"On behalf of ISA, NASA and all international partners, I would like to wish the best of luck to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) as it works on the Gaganyaan program and gets ready to send humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space explorations," said Cristoforetti in a 73-second video shared by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
She also wished success to the ISRO on the Gaganyaan program, India's first human spaceflight that aims to take astronauts into low Earth orbit, which is scheduled for 2023.
"Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space explorations," she added.