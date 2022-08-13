https://sputniknews.com/20220813/agriculture-ministry-russia-harvests-78mln-tonnes-of-grain-ensures-food-security-1099554413.html
Agriculture Ministry: Russia Harvests 78Mln Tonnes of Grain, Ensures Food Security
"As of yesterday, Russian farmers harvested 78 million tonnes of grain. Thanks to this, we have already ensured our own food security," Nekrasov said at the Russian plowing championship in the Leningrad region.The official noted that the harvesting moves on despite unfavorable weather conditions and other problems.Russian agriculture ministry estimates that cumulative grain harvest will amount to 130 million tonnes in 2022, including 87 million tonnes of wheat, a record for Russia. However, agricultural minister Dmitry Patrushev said last week that the objectives may not be attained for numerous reasons, including difficult weather conditions.Last year, Russia harvested 120.6 million tonnes of grain crops, which include 75.9 million tonnes of wheat.
