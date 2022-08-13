https://sputniknews.com/20220813/actress-anne-heche-dead-at-53-week-after-fiery-car-crash--1099534508.html

Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53 Week After Fiery Car Crash

Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her car into a building in Los Angeles on August 5.

US actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after a car accident she got into last week, her representative told the media. On Friday, Heche's team told reporters that the actress had officially been declared brain dead. Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles on August 5. People who witnessed the crash reportedly said that Heche's vehicle first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex before it backed up and speeded off. Heche then hit another vehicle before crashing into a house that caught fire. According to the actress's representative, she "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury," went into a coma, and was in critical condition.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Heche's blood test showed that she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident. Heche, who starred in dozens of TV series and films, including Donnie Brasco, Catfight, and the remake of Psycho, is survived by 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to real estate broker Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shared with actor James Tupper.

