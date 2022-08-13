International
LIVE: Tank Biathlon Competition Kicks Off in Moscow Region
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/actress-anne-heche-dead-at-53-week-after-fiery-car-crash--1099534508.html
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53 Week After Fiery Car Crash
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53 Week After Fiery Car Crash
Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her car into a building in Los Angeles on August 5. A few days later, her representative said she "was not... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T06:55+0000
2022-08-13T06:55+0000
us
actress
death
car crash
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099534559_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_40973ddc9b01d0802fe0d40fd26fcb78.jpg
US actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after a car accident she got into last week, her representative told the media. On Friday, Heche's team told reporters that the actress had officially been declared brain dead. Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles on August 5. People who witnessed the crash reportedly said that Heche's vehicle first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex before it backed up and speeded off. Heche then hit another vehicle before crashing into a house that caught fire. According to the actress's representative, she "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury," went into a coma, and was in critical condition.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Heche's blood test showed that she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident. Heche, who starred in dozens of TV series and films, including Donnie Brasco, Catfight, and the remake of Psycho, is survived by 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to real estate broker Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shared with actor James Tupper.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099534559_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f1f122884d67c4efc2c0b14c77a4bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, actress, death, car crash

Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53 Week After Fiery Car Crash

06:55 GMT 13.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / GABRIEL BOUYSIn this file photo taken on February 26, 2011 actress Anne Heche arrives at the Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
In this file photo taken on February 26, 2011 actress Anne Heche arrives at the Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / GABRIEL BOUYS
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her car into a building in Los Angeles on August 5. A few days later, her representative said she "was not expected to survive."
US actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after a car accident she got into last week, her representative told the media.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” Heche’s representative said, as quoted by Page Six.

On Friday, Heche's team told reporters that the actress had officially been declared brain dead. Heche never regained consciousness after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles on August 5.
People who witnessed the crash reportedly said that Heche's vehicle first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex before it backed up and speeded off. Heche then hit another vehicle before crashing into a house that caught fire. According to the actress's representative, she "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury," went into a coma, and was in critical condition.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Heche's blood test showed that she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident.
Heche, who starred in dozens of TV series and films, including Donnie Brasco, Catfight, and the remake of Psycho, is survived by 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to real estate broker Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shared with actor James Tupper.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала