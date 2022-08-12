https://sputniknews.com/20220812/watch-water-pour-over-spillway-on-ethiopias-gerd-hydroelectric-dam-after-finishing-third-filling-1099527405.html

WATCH Water Pour Over Spillway on Ethiopia’s GERD Hydroelectric Dam After Finishing Third Filling

Egypt and Sudan, downstream on the Nile, have worried about the impact the rapid filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will have on water... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

The growing lake behind the GERD hydroelectric dam poured over its spillway on Friday, marking the end of its third filling that began a month ago, at the start of Ethiopia’s rainy season.Video posted on social media caught some of the first waves to lap over the top of the dam.However, before long, the eddies had become a torrent.“Today as you see behind me, the third filling is complete,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on a platform overlooking the dam construction site. “Compared to last year, we have reached 600 meters (1,968 feet), which is 25 meters (82 feet) higher than the previous filling.”President Sahle-Work Zwede added that the dam “has a meaning that goes beyond generating and supplying power because it is the real depiction of the victorious Ethiopia.”At its present height, the dam is 145 meters tall and 1.8 kilometers long, and the lake it holds back is 1,680 square kilometers and contains 74 billion cubic meters of water. However, it’s far from full, and requires two more fillings.Construction of the dam has been a subject of major contention between Ethiopia and Sudan and Egypt, both of which lie further downstream on the Nile and would be affected by the blocking of water flow and alluvium by completion of the dam, as well as by its rapid filling. Talks on the dam stopped in 2021 after Addis Ababa decided to go ahead with the dam’s second filling.

