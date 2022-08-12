https://sputniknews.com/20220812/us-uncovered-iranian-plot-to-assassinate-john-bolton-to-avenge-qassem-soleimani-1099486543.html
US Uncovered Iranian 'Plot' to Assassinate John Bolton to Avenge Qassem Soleimani
US Uncovered Iranian 'Plot' to Assassinate John Bolton to Avenge Qassem Soleimani
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines as tensions heighten with Iran over the alleged plot to... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T09:35+0000
2022-08-12T09:35+0000
2022-08-12T09:35+0000
us
radio
inflation
facebook
economy
student loans
john bolton
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099486396_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_525c8397920b29255721d93d4a937fe6.png
US uncovered Iranian 'plot' to assassinate John Bolton to avenge Qassem Soleimani
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines as tensions heighten with Iran after the alleged attempted assassination of John Bolton, the inflation bill, and a shocking story of Facebook giving up a teen girl's information in regards to an abortion.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalMichael Maloof - former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of DefenseMohamad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Ted Rall to discuss all things domestic including a case where a teen girl and her mother were charged for the girl's abortion after Facebook turned over their chats to the police.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with David Tawil about the economic state of the country from gas prices decreasing to the student loan forgiveness debate.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mohamad Marandi and Michael Maloof to discuss the alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton and what the US relationship with Iran will be like going forward.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099486396_239:0:1172:700_1920x0_80_0_0_22c770275bd80ca43673dcf68f15d25b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, radio, inflation, facebook, economy, student loans, john bolton, аудио
US Uncovered Iranian 'Plot' to Assassinate John Bolton to Avenge Qassem Soleimani
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines as tensions heighten with Iran over the alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton; the inflation bill; and a shocking story of Facebook* giving up a teen girl's information in regards to an abortion.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Michael Maloof - former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense
Mohamad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Ted Rall to discuss all things domestic including a case where a teen girl and her mother were charged for the girl's abortion after Facebook turned over their chats to the police.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with David Tawil about the economic state of the country from gas prices decreasing to the student loan forgiveness debate.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mohamad Marandi and Michael Maloof to discuss the alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton and what the US relationship with Iran will be like going forward.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.