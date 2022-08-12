https://sputniknews.com/20220812/us-floods-uk-faces-energy-poverty-russia-warns-of-nuclear-crisis--1099493232.html

US Floods, UK Faces Energy Poverty, Russia Warns of Nuclear Crisis

The swamp floods, Twitter announces new “prebunking” efforts, and an FBI building in Ohio finds itself under attack. 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

US Floods, UK Faces Energy Poverty, Russia Warns of Nuclear Crisis

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, tells Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte about the crisis at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, what’s happening in Crimea and the possibility of prisoner swaps between Russia and the US.Juan Jose Gutierrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, discusses the end of the Remain in Mexico policy, the current legal challenges to DACA and why surveillance won’t stop immigration but will kill migrants.Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation discusses the Colorado River crisis, climate change mitigation funding in the Inflation Reduction Act and whether Democrats can find a winning message on climate for the midterms.Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University discusses Europe’s energy crisis, the winter that might push one-third of UK households into poverty and what the political fallout of this energy diet will be.The Misfits also discuss falling gas prices, the raid on Mar-a-Lago and new viruses to worry about - or not.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

