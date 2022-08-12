https://sputniknews.com/20220812/too-cold-and-they-dont-speak-english-afghan-refugees-refuse-homes-in-scotland-and-wales-1099508501.html

'Too Cold and They Don't Speak English': Afghan Refugees Refuse Homes in Scotland and Wales

Afghan asylum seekers are refusing to be re-settled in Scotland or Wales as they complain it's too cold — and the locals don't speak English.Sources told the Daily Telegraph that those who fled the Taliban's* rapid resurgence last August in the chaotic and bloody Western evacuation of Kabul arrived with the London-centric mindset typical of the British middle classes.Some 7,000 of the Afghan asylum claimants — those who worked for the US-NATO occupation forces and their families — have accepted permanent housing.But another 9,500 are currently living in British hotels, costing the taxpayer around £1 million per day.A further £3 million is spent daily on temporary accommodation for 26,000 other asylum-seekers, including those trafficked illegally across the English Channel.Refugees Minister Lord Richard Harrington wrote to local authorities in late June to say the government was looking for another 2,000 homes — including 500 four-bedroom properties — for 10,500 asylum claimants. He said private landlords, property developers and even the online sales and rental website Rightmove had been approached.The Home Office said in a statement that it was dealing with the "challenge" of finding enough housing "not just for Afghans and those in need of protection but also British citizens who are also on a waiting list for homes.""While hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation," it added.Asylum seekers awaiting permanent housing told BBC 2's Newsnight that the situation was keeping them from starting a new life in the UK.He said they had been living in a single hotel room since September last year and his wife was struggling to cope. "I don’t blame her because I know the situation. She is in that room for one year with two kids. These are kids, and she is depressed, so things are not good." *The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.

