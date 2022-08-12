https://sputniknews.com/20220812/serbian-president-vucic-no-optimism-about-upcoming-talks-with-kosovo-1099527884.html

Serbian President Vucic: No Optimism About Upcoming Talks With Kosovo

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he is not optimistic about the upcoming negotiations with the partially-recognized Republic... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

On August 5, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo had accepted the invitation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to meet in Brussels on August 18 and resume discussions on normalization of relations after a recent flare-up.He accused Kosovo of failing to fulfill its commitments under the previously reached agreements. However, Vucic once again confirmed his participation in the talks in Brussels.The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued IDs and license plates, which must be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border. The tensions at the border pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on condition that the roadblocks are removed.

