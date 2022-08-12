International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/russia-awaits-un-chief-to-clarify-proposal-on-demilitarizing-zaporozhye-plant---nebenzia-1099496410.html
Russia Awaits UN Chief to Clarify Proposal on Demilitarizing Zaporozhye Plant - Nebenzia
Russia Awaits UN Chief to Clarify Proposal on Demilitarizing Zaporozhye Plant - Nebenzia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will await for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to clarify his proposal to demilitarize the Zaporozhye nuclear power... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T01:34+0000
2022-08-12T01:33+0000
russia
vassily nebenzia
russian ambassador
ukraine crisis
antonio guterres
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101634/78/1016347855_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_b306151006e27b3a097d7f07df51d596.jpg
"I don’t understand what he means with this proposal; let him first clarify what he means by this suggestion," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.Nebenzia said demilitarizing the ZNPP and the immediate area around it would make it prone to armed provocations and Russia’s priority is preserving the nuclear power station.The ambassador said Russia had requested the UN Security Council meeting to draw attention to the danger of Ukraine continually shelling the ZNPP.Over the weekend, Moscow and Kiev accused each other of shelling the ZNPP. A Russian defense official said that a possible accident at the ZNPP would surpass the scale of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters. The official warned that in case of such a disaster at the ZNPP, the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania would be affected by nuclear contamination.The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and total installed capacity. Since March, the plant has been under the control of the Russian military. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ZNPP is currently being managed by a Ukrainian operator.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101634/78/1016347855_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_7614be6e5bc1079e52d20b0ead1fb032.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vassily nebenzia, russian ambassador, ukraine crisis, antonio guterres

Russia Awaits UN Chief to Clarify Proposal on Demilitarizing Zaporozhye Plant - Nebenzia

01:34 GMT 12.08.2022
© Wikipedia / Maxim GavrilyukUkraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo)
Ukraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Wikipedia / Maxim Gavrilyuk
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will await for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to clarify his proposal to demilitarize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) before commenting on it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzia said.
"I don’t understand what he means with this proposal; let him first clarify what he means by this suggestion," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.
Nebenzia said demilitarizing the ZNPP and the immediate area around it would make it prone to armed provocations and Russia’s priority is preserving the nuclear power station.
The ambassador said Russia had requested the UN Security Council meeting to draw attention to the danger of Ukraine continually shelling the ZNPP.
Over the weekend, Moscow and Kiev accused each other of shelling the ZNPP. A Russian defense official said that a possible accident at the ZNPP would surpass the scale of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters. The official warned that in case of such a disaster at the ZNPP, the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania would be affected by nuclear contamination.
The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and total installed capacity. Since March, the plant has been under the control of the Russian military. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ZNPP is currently being managed by a Ukrainian operator.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала