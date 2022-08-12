International
Norwegian Authorities Warn of Euthanasia Risk For 'Freya' The Walrus
Norwegian Authorities Warn of Euthanasia Risk For 'Freya' The Walrus
Walruses usually live in the northern latitudes of the Arctic, but Freya has left her usual habitat. Usually walruses do not pose a danger to humans, but it is worth keeping a safe distance – a frightened animal can attack and cause harm.
05:28 GMT 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / TOR ERIK SCHRDER In this file photo taken on July 19, 2022 a young female walrus nicknamed Freya rests on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway
© AFP 2022 / TOR ERIK SCHRDER
A new celebrity has appeared in Norway — Freya the walrus. Freya has already been spotted in Britain, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, with the walrus then heading to the Nordic country.
The young 600 kg female walrus, nicknamed Freya, settled in Leangbukta in Asker on Thursday morning. The municipality has decided to close off an area to prevent people from getting too close.
At the same time, the Directorate of Fisheries says that they now see putting down the animal as a "real alternative," according to the Aftenposten.
Authorities say that the public's negligent behavior and failure to follow the recommendations can pose a risk - both for the public and for the animal.
“We are now investigating other measures and euthanasia could be a real alternative,” Nadia Jdaini, a spokesman for the fisheries agency said.
Regardless of the public warnings, some curious people continue to approach Freya, sometimes with children, to take photos.
Several potentially dangerous situations have been observed at the bathing area Kadettangen in Bærum this week, according to the Directorate of Fisheries, and people have been seen throwing objects at Freya.
Walruses usually live in the northern latitudes of the Arctic, but Freya has left her usual habitat. Usually walruses do not pose a danger to humans, but it is worth keeping a safe distance – a frightened animal can attack and cause harm.
