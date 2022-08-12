https://sputniknews.com/20220812/nearly-60-of-germans-think-govt-doing-too-little-to-help-survive-soaring-prices-poll-reveals-1099510169.html
Nearly 60% of Germans Think Gov't Doing Too Little to Help Survive Soaring Prices, Poll Reveals
According to the Political Barometer survey, 58% of respondents criticized the federal government for doing too little to "relieve the burden on citizens" amid hiking prices. Another 30% approved of the government's policies in response to the crisis, while 5% indicated that the existing support measures are even excessive.An overwhelming majority of the supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (80%) and The Left (71%) disapproved of the government's lack of relief measures, and the supporters of the Free Democratic Party (60%), CDU/CSU and Alliance 90/The Greens (both 53%) and the Social Democratic Party (52%) were of the same opinion.At the same time, 40% were skeptical of their own economic situation, expecting it to deteriorate in a year. A total of 49% of those surveyed expressed the view that their economic standing will remain unchanged and the minority of 10% think that they will be better off in a year.ZDF surveyed 1,400 people of the voting age from August 9-11. The margin of error does not exceed 2-3 percentage points.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A majority of Germans surveyed by the ZDF broadcaster believe that the government's efforts are insufficient to give relief to the population amid skyrocketing prices.
According to the Political Barometer survey, 58% of respondents criticized the federal government for doing too little to "relieve the burden on citizens" amid hiking prices. Another 30% approved of the government's policies in response to the crisis, while 5% indicated that the existing support measures are even excessive.
An overwhelming majority of the supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (80%) and The Left (71%) disapproved of the government's lack of relief measures, and the supporters of the Free Democratic Party (60%), CDU/CSU and Alliance 90/The Greens (both 53%) and the Social Democratic Party (52%) were of the same opinion.
At the same time, 40% were skeptical of their own economic situation
, expecting it to deteriorate in a year. A total of 49% of those surveyed expressed the view that their economic standing will remain unchanged and the minority of 10% think that they will be better off in a year.
ZDF surveyed 1,400 people of the voting age from August 9-11. The margin of error does not exceed 2-3 percentage points.