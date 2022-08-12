https://sputniknews.com/20220812/nearly-60-of-germans-think-govt-doing-too-little-to-help-survive-soaring-prices-poll-reveals-1099510169.html

Nearly 60% of Germans Think Gov't Doing Too Little to Help Survive Soaring Prices, Poll Reveals

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A majority of Germans surveyed by the ZDF broadcaster believe that the government's efforts are insufficient to give relief to the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the Political Barometer survey, 58% of respondents criticized the federal government for doing too little to "relieve the burden on citizens" amid hiking prices. Another 30% approved of the government's policies in response to the crisis, while 5% indicated that the existing support measures are even excessive.An overwhelming majority of the supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (80%) and The Left (71%) disapproved of the government's lack of relief measures, and the supporters of the Free Democratic Party (60%), CDU/CSU and Alliance 90/The Greens (both 53%) and the Social Democratic Party (52%) were of the same opinion.At the same time, 40% were skeptical of their own economic situation, expecting it to deteriorate in a year. A total of 49% of those surveyed expressed the view that their economic standing will remain unchanged and the minority of 10% think that they will be better off in a year.ZDF surveyed 1,400 people of the voting age from August 9-11. The margin of error does not exceed 2-3 percentage points.

