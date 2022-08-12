https://sputniknews.com/20220812/last-supermoon-of-the-year-illuminates-tehrans-sky-1099501370.html
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee — the moment of the greatest convergence of the Moon and the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T15:39+0000
2022-08-12T15:39+0000
2022-08-12T15:40+0000
world
tehran
supermoon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103204/41/1032044102_0:128:587:458_1920x0_80_0_0_ad23cdc75c2adb1dee4ad3fcccbbf301.jpg
Check out Sputnik's live feed from Tehran as the last supermoon of the year, August's full moon, is expected to brighten up the skies.There have already been three supermoons this year — in May, June and July. According to astronomers, in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it will also be possible to observe three supermoons in a row.In addition, this astronomical event will also be accompanied by the Perseid meteorite shower, which will last from August 11 to August 13, 2022. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103204/41/1032044102_0:73:587:513_1920x0_80_0_0_86338dab58335ddabde879b980d99c6f.jpg
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
2022-08-12T15:39+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tehran, supermoon, видео
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
15:39 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 12.08.2022)
A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee — the moment of the greatest convergence of the Moon and the Earth.
Check out Sputnik's live feed from Tehran as the last supermoon of the year, August's full moon, is expected to brighten up the skies.
There have already been three supermoons this year — in May, June and July. According to astronomers, in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it will also be possible to observe three supermoons in a row.
In addition, this astronomical event will also be accompanied by the Perseid meteorite shower, which will last from August 11 to August 13, 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!