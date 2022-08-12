https://sputniknews.com/20220812/last-supermoon-of-the-year-illuminates-tehrans-sky-1099501370.html

Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky

A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee — the moment of the greatest convergence of the Moon and the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

Check out Sputnik's live feed from Tehran as the last supermoon of the year, August's full moon, is expected to brighten up the skies.There have already been three supermoons this year — in May, June and July. According to astronomers, in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it will also be possible to observe three supermoons in a row.In addition, this astronomical event will also be accompanied by the Perseid meteorite shower, which will last from August 11 to August 13, 2022. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

