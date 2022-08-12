International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/last-supermoon-of-the-year-illuminates-tehrans-sky-1099501370.html
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee — the moment of the greatest convergence of the Moon and the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T15:39+0000
2022-08-12T15:40+0000
world
tehran
supermoon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103204/41/1032044102_0:128:587:458_1920x0_80_0_0_ad23cdc75c2adb1dee4ad3fcccbbf301.jpg
Check out Sputnik's live feed from Tehran as the last supermoon of the year, August's full moon, is expected to brighten up the skies.There have already been three supermoons this year — in May, June and July. According to astronomers, in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it will also be possible to observe three supermoons in a row.In addition, this astronomical event will also be accompanied by the Perseid meteorite shower, which will last from August 11 to August 13, 2022. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky
2022-08-12T15:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103204/41/1032044102_0:73:587:513_1920x0_80_0_0_86338dab58335ddabde879b980d99c6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tehran, supermoon, видео

Last Supermoon of the Year Illuminates Tehran’s Sky

15:39 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 12.08.2022)
© Photo : Instagram/Oleg ArtemyevSupermoon. Moonset on the ISS
Supermoon. Moonset on the ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Photo : Instagram/Oleg Artemyev
Subscribe
International
India
A supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee — the moment of the greatest convergence of the Moon and the Earth.
Check out Sputnik's live feed from Tehran as the last supermoon of the year, August's full moon, is expected to brighten up the skies.
There have already been three supermoons this year — in May, June and July. According to astronomers, in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it will also be possible to observe three supermoons in a row.
In addition, this astronomical event will also be accompanied by the Perseid meteorite shower, which will last from August 11 to August 13, 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала