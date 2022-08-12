https://sputniknews.com/20220812/johnson-says-uk-government-subsidies-allocated-amid-rising-prices-insufficient-1099518500.html
Johnson Says UK Government Subsidies Allocated Amid Rising Prices Insufficient
"No, because what I'm saying what we're doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people," Johnson told UK broadcasters, answering a question about whether the government's package of support was enough.Many citizens in the UK are yet to receive the allocated financial aid, Johnson added.Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the two final candidates for the prime minister's seat as a result of the fifth round of voting in late July.Last week, the Bank of England announced that it had increased the key rate at the maximum pace since 1995 by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%, and upgraded the inflation forecast for 2022 from 10.25% to 13%.Since 2021, energy and electricity prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably. Inflation in the UK reached a historic maximum since March 1982, when it was 9.1%, climbing to 9.4% in June 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The financial support that the government of the United Kingdom has allocated to vulnerable households amid the rising cost of living is insufficient and be increased, regardless of who will become the next prime minister of the country, outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"No, because what I'm saying what we're doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people," Johnson told UK broadcasters, answering a question about whether the government's package of support was enough.
Many citizens in the UK are yet to receive the allocated financial aid, Johnson added.
"I think it is very important for people to understand, most people have not yet received the help the government has already allocated, so over the course of the next couple of months you will see about eight million households get another £326 ($395), you will see everybody in October get help with the energy support scheme," he said.
Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the two final candidates for the prime minister's seat as a result of the fifth round of voting in late July.
Last week, the Bank of England announced that it had increased the key rate at the maximum pace since 1995 by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%, and upgraded the inflation forecast for 2022 from 10.25% to 13%.
Since 2021, energy and electricity prices in Europe
have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably. Inflation in the UK reached a historic maximum since March 1982, when it was 9.1%, climbing to 9.4% in June 2022.