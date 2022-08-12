https://sputniknews.com/20220812/jj-stops-global-sales-of-scandalous-talc-based-powder-after-130-years-1099524790.html
J&J Stops Global Sales of Scandalous Talc-Based Powder After 130 Years
J&J Stops Global Sales of Scandalous Talc-Based Powder After 130 Years
Once one of its top products for families, J&J's talc-based powder has been haunted by claims of causing cancer in recent years even as the company... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T20:22+0000
2022-08-12T20:22+0000
2022-08-12T20:22+0000
business
johnson & johnson
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107521/29/1075212912_0:780:3030:2484_1920x0_80_0_0_f4207af3a6660e982c9ec3792a1aa101.jpg
Johnson & Johnson has announced it will be ceasing the sales of its talc-based powder, two years after stopping them in the US and Canada, after keeping it in its product line for 130 years. The company will be replacing the product with a cornstarch-based powder.The J&J talc-based powder has been at the epicenter of several lawsuits claiming it caused ovarian cancer due to the presence of a known cancer-causing material – asbestos. However, the company has repeatedly denied these allegations, despite losing $3.5 billion in these lawsuits.As the firm announced the retirement of the talc-based powder, it once again repeated its long-held position on the controversial product's safety.Apart from losing a number of lawsuits, J&J faced tough questions following a 2018 Reuters investigation, which claimed the company knew about the asbestos contamination since at least 1971 but failed to act on it. As the veins of asbestos are often found in talc deposits, the extracted talc used to make the powder can be contaminated with the cancer-causing mineral.Despite continuing to maintain its innocence, J&J stopped selling talc-based powder in the US and Canada in 2020, citing the harm done to the sales by the "misinformation" about its safety. However, the company continued to distribute it around the world alongside the cornstarch-based alternative, which will now completely substitute it.
https://sputniknews.com/20210601/pay-up-supreme-court-rejects-jjs-request-to-appeal-2-bln-verdict-in-talc-cancer-case-1083053273.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107521/29/1075212912_0:211:3030:2484_1920x0_80_0_0_485148bce02446b42edc0b28f2667d83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
business, johnson & johnson
J&J Stops Global Sales of Scandalous Talc-Based Powder After 130 Years
Once one of its top products for families, J&J's talc-based powder has been haunted by claims of causing cancer in recent years even as the company consistently denied what it has called rumors and "misinformation".
Johnson & Johnson has announced it will be ceasing the sales of its talc-based powder, two years after stopping them in the US and Canada, after keeping it in its product line
for 130 years. The company will be replacing the product with a cornstarch-based powder.
"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," the company's statement said.
The J&J talc-based powder has been at the epicenter of several lawsuits claiming it caused ovarian cancer due to the presence of a known cancer-causing material – asbestos. However, the company has repeatedly denied these allegations, despite losing $3.5 billion in these lawsuits.
As the firm announced the retirement of the talc-based powder, it once again repeated its long-held position on the controversial product's safety.
"Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," the statement said.
Apart from losing a number of lawsuits, J&J faced tough questions following a 2018 Reuters investigation, which claimed the company knew about the asbestos contamination since at least 1971 but failed to act on it. As the veins of asbestos are often found in talc deposits, the extracted talc used to make the powder can be contaminated with the cancer-causing mineral.
Despite continuing to maintain its innocence, J&J stopped selling talc-based powder in the US and Canada in 2020, citing the harm done to the sales by the "misinformation" about its safety
. However, the company continued to distribute it around the world alongside the cornstarch-based alternative, which will now completely substitute it.