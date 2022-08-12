https://sputniknews.com/20220812/jj-stops-global-sales-of-scandalous-talc-based-powder-after-130-years-1099524790.html

J&J Stops Global Sales of Scandalous Talc-Based Powder After 130 Years

Once one of its top products for families, J&J's talc-based powder has been haunted by claims of causing cancer in recent years even as the company...

Johnson & Johnson has announced it will be ceasing the sales of its talc-based powder, two years after stopping them in the US and Canada, after keeping it in its product line for 130 years. The company will be replacing the product with a cornstarch-based powder.The J&J talc-based powder has been at the epicenter of several lawsuits claiming it caused ovarian cancer due to the presence of a known cancer-causing material – asbestos. However, the company has repeatedly denied these allegations, despite losing $3.5 billion in these lawsuits.As the firm announced the retirement of the talc-based powder, it once again repeated its long-held position on the controversial product's safety.Apart from losing a number of lawsuits, J&J faced tough questions following a 2018 Reuters investigation, which claimed the company knew about the asbestos contamination since at least 1971 but failed to act on it. As the veins of asbestos are often found in talc deposits, the extracted talc used to make the powder can be contaminated with the cancer-causing mineral.Despite continuing to maintain its innocence, J&J stopped selling talc-based powder in the US and Canada in 2020, citing the harm done to the sales by the "misinformation" about its safety. However, the company continued to distribute it around the world alongside the cornstarch-based alternative, which will now completely substitute it.

