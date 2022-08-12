International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/inflation-in-france-hikes-to-61-in-july-yy-highest-since-198-statistics-agency-1099507538.html
Inflation in France Hikes to 6.1% in July Y/Y, Highest Since 198: Statistics Agency
Inflation in France Hikes to 6.1% in July Y/Y, Highest Since 198: Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French consumer price index (CPI), used as a measure of inflation, reached 6.1% in July year-on-year, breaking a new record since 1985, the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T08:57+0000
2022-08-12T08:57+0000
world
inflation
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104397/57/1043975777_0:313:6000:3688_1920x0_80_0_0_c380d8028debb8cffa8c0f7818c61022.jpg
"Year on year, consumer prices grew by 6.1% after +5.8% in June. This increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration of service (+3.9% after +3.3%), food (+6.8% after +5.8%) and, to a lesser extent, manufactured goods prices (+2.7% after +2.5%)," the INSEE said.High energy prices largely contributed to the booming inflation despite slightly slowing down their year-on-year growth from 33.1% in June to 28.5% in July.Consumer prices in France grew by 0.3% in July compared to the first summer month, which demonstrated CPI growth of 0.7%.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. Inflation accelerated across the eurozone since the beginning of the year, growing from 5.9% in February to 8.6% in June and 8.9% in July, according to Eurostat.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104397/57/1043975777_334:0:5667:4000_1920x0_80_0_0_a58e42d6bc220f20c30bf679a24a1d7b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
inflation, france

Inflation in France Hikes to 6.1% in July Y/Y, Highest Since 198: Statistics Agency

08:57 GMT 12.08.2022
© Photo : PixabayMeat sold at a French shop
Meat sold at a French shop - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French consumer price index (CPI), used as a measure of inflation, reached 6.1% in July year-on-year, breaking a new record since 1985, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Friday.
"Year on year, consumer prices grew by 6.1% after +5.8% in June. This increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration of service (+3.9% after +3.3%), food (+6.8% after +5.8%) and, to a lesser extent, manufactured goods prices (+2.7% after +2.5%)," the INSEE said.
High energy prices largely contributed to the booming inflation despite slightly slowing down their year-on-year growth from 33.1% in June to 28.5% in July.
Consumer prices in France grew by 0.3% in July compared to the first summer month, which demonstrated CPI growth of 0.7%.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Inflation accelerated across the eurozone since the beginning of the year, growing from 5.9% in February to 8.6% in June and 8.9% in July, according to Eurostat.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала