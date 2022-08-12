https://sputniknews.com/20220812/inflation-in-france-hikes-to-61-in-july-yy-highest-since-198-statistics-agency-1099507538.html

Inflation in France Hikes to 6.1% in July Y/Y, Highest Since 198: Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French consumer price index (CPI), used as a measure of inflation, reached 6.1% in July year-on-year, breaking a new record since 1985, the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Year on year, consumer prices grew by 6.1% after +5.8% in June. This increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration of service (+3.9% after +3.3%), food (+6.8% after +5.8%) and, to a lesser extent, manufactured goods prices (+2.7% after +2.5%)," the INSEE said.High energy prices largely contributed to the booming inflation despite slightly slowing down their year-on-year growth from 33.1% in June to 28.5% in July.Consumer prices in France grew by 0.3% in July compared to the first summer month, which demonstrated CPI growth of 0.7%.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. Inflation accelerated across the eurozone since the beginning of the year, growing from 5.9% in February to 8.6% in June and 8.9% in July, according to Eurostat.

