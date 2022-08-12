https://sputniknews.com/20220812/indian-foreign-ministry-calls-for-deescalation-in-taiwan-strait-1099517502.html

Indian Foreign Ministry Calls for Deescalation in Taiwan Strait

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India urges all parties involved in tensions in Taiwan Strait to deescalate and maintain stability in the region, Indian foreign ministry...

"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. India's relevant policies are well-known and consistent. They do not require reiteration," Bagchi said during a briefing.On Wednesday, Beijing released a document titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," where it affirmed its right to take all necessary measures, including the use of force, in the event of failure to reach peaceful reunification with the island.Last week, Pelosi visited Taipei while on an Asia tour despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.China organized large-scale military drills deploying missiles, aircraft, and warships in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The exercises ran from August 4-7 in six water areas around the island.

