Four Killed, 16 Missing After Boat Capsizes in India's Uttar Pradesh
At least four people, including a child and two women, died and 16 others went missing after a large boat ferrying villagers in a flooded river, capsized on Thursday in India's Uttar Pradesh state. The tragic incident occurred in Fatehpur District; about 10 people were able to swim to safety. According to the administrative officials, the boat was carrying roughly 30 people. It was on its way from Marka Village to the Jarauli Ghat, a river bank.The officials also said that despite strong winds and heavy river flow, people ignored the warning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the victims' families. "Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue work." Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the tragedy. In May, four people drowned, and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district.
In various small towns and rural parts of India, boats help locals cross rivers, especially where bridges have yet to be built. Most of the time, these boats, which are usually in a dilapidated condition, are found overloaded and have no safety equipment for emergencies.
At least four people, including a child and two women, died and 16 others went missing after a large boat ferrying villagers in a flooded river, capsized on Thursday in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
The tragic incident occurred in Fatehpur District
; about 10 people were able to swim to safety.
According to the administrative officials, the boat was carrying roughly 30 people. It was on its way from Marka Village to the Jarauli Ghat, a river bank.
The officials also said that despite strong winds and heavy river flow, people ignored the warning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the victims' families. "Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue work."
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the tragedy.
In May, four people drowned
, and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district.