International
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/four-killed-16-missing-after-boat-capsizes-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1099500289.html
Four Killed, 16 Missing After Boat Capsizes in India's Uttar Pradesh
Four Killed, 16 Missing After Boat Capsizes in India's Uttar Pradesh
In various small towns and rural parts of India, boats help locals cross rivers, especially where bridges have yet to be built. Most of the time, these boats... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T06:24+0000
2022-08-12T06:24+0000
india
uttar pradesh
boat
boat
accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099502135_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf82df16263d2c6280eb41663c95655.jpg
At least four people, including a child and two women, died and 16 others went missing after a large boat ferrying villagers in a flooded river, capsized on Thursday in India's Uttar Pradesh state. The tragic incident occurred in Fatehpur District; about 10 people were able to swim to safety. According to the administrative officials, the boat was carrying roughly 30 people. It was on its way from Marka Village to the Jarauli Ghat, a river bank.The officials also said that despite strong winds and heavy river flow, people ignored the warning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the victims' families. "Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue work." Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the tragedy. In May, four people drowned, and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099502135_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3affd1337065c4866b5dfb3f3da91dcf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uttar pradesh, boat, boat, accident

Four Killed, 16 Missing After Boat Capsizes in India's Uttar Pradesh

06:24 GMT 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MONEY SHARMAIn this photograph taken on November 20, 2021, people enjoy an early morning boat ride on the river Ganges in Varanasi, in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
In this photograph taken on November 20, 2021, people enjoy an early morning boat ride on the river Ganges in Varanasi, in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MONEY SHARMA
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
In various small towns and rural parts of India, boats help locals cross rivers, especially where bridges have yet to be built. Most of the time, these boats, which are usually in a dilapidated condition, are found overloaded and have no safety equipment for emergencies.
At least four people, including a child and two women, died and 16 others went missing after a large boat ferrying villagers in a flooded river, capsized on Thursday in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
The tragic incident occurred in Fatehpur District; about 10 people were able to swim to safety.
According to the administrative officials, the boat was carrying roughly 30 people. It was on its way from Marka Village to the Jarauli Ghat, a river bank.
The officials also said that despite strong winds and heavy river flow, people ignored the warning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the victims' families. "Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue work."
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the tragedy.
In May, four people drowned, and two others were rescued after a boat capsized near Prabhu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала