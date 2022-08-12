Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting
16:30 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 12.08.2022)
Being updated
According to local media reports, the shooting occurred as a result of a family quarrel. A police source told TVCG that a 34-year-old man then opened fire at passersby and a police officer.
Eleven people have been killed, six injured in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, police have confirmed.
"Eleven people were killed, six wounded, among them a police officer... The tragedy was preceded by a family quarrel, after which the attacker shot at bystanders and a policeman, who was killed in the shootout," Radio and Television of Montenegro reported.
The gunman, who is yet to be identified, is said to have been killed in a shootout with police.
🚨 Multiple people killed, dozens wounded after man opens fire in #Cetinje, #Montenegro. pic.twitter.com/0aGQ2igK4d— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 12, 2022
In the village of Medovina near the old capital of Montenegro, Cetinje, a 34-year-old resident went out into the street after a family conflict and opened indiscriminate fire on passers-by, 11 people were killed, 6 people were injured, local television reported, citing the police pic.twitter.com/nrQbyWOLjj— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) August 12, 2022
Local media also reported that there are children among the victims, however, there's no official confirmation so far. Aside from police, emergency and rescue services are at the site of the shooting.