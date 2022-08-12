International
Breaking News: FBI Reportedly Recovered Eleven Sets of Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Search
World
Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting
Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting
According to local media reports, the shooting occurred as a result of a family quarrel. A police source told TVCG that a 34-year-old man then opened fire at... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
world
europe
montenegro
shooting
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099523671_0:224:3147:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_0a92bc71cd9cf27f41e3f4c3186d462b.jpg
Eleven people have been killed, six injured in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, police have confirmed. The gunman, who is yet to be identified, is said to have been killed in a shootout with police.Local media also reported that there are children among the victims, however, there's no official confirmation so far. Aside from police, emergency and rescue services are at the site of the shooting.
europe, montenegro, shooting

Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting

16:30 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 12.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAVO PRELEVICPolice officers are seen in riot control gear while citizens of Montenegrin town of Cetinje gather at a baricade near the entrance of the city, on September 4, 2021, to protest against the enthronement of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.
Police officers are seen in riot control gear while citizens of Montenegrin town of Cetinje gather at a baricade near the entrance of the city, on September 4, 2021, to protest against the enthronement of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAVO PRELEVIC
International
India
Being updated
According to local media reports, the shooting occurred as a result of a family quarrel. A police source told TVCG that a 34-year-old man then opened fire at passersby and a police officer.
Eleven people have been killed, six injured in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, police have confirmed.
"Eleven people were killed, six wounded, among them a police officer... The tragedy was preceded by a family quarrel, after which the attacker shot at bystanders and a policeman, who was killed in the shootout," Radio and Television of Montenegro reported.
The gunman, who is yet to be identified, is said to have been killed in a shootout with police.
Local media also reported that there are children among the victims, however, there's no official confirmation so far. Aside from police, emergency and rescue services are at the site of the shooting.
