https://sputniknews.com/20220812/eleven-killed-six-injured-in-montenegro-shooting-1099523357.html

Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting

Eleven Killed, Six Injured in Montenegro Shooting

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred as a result of a family quarrel. A police source told TVCG that a 34-year-old man then opened fire at... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T16:30+0000

2022-08-12T16:30+0000

2022-08-12T17:00+0000

world

europe

montenegro

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099523671_0:224:3147:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_0a92bc71cd9cf27f41e3f4c3186d462b.jpg

Eleven people have been killed, six injured in a shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, police have confirmed. The gunman, who is yet to be identified, is said to have been killed in a shootout with police.Local media also reported that there are children among the victims, however, there's no official confirmation so far. Aside from police, emergency and rescue services are at the site of the shooting.

montenegro

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, montenegro, shooting