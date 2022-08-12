https://sputniknews.com/20220812/delhi-on-high-alert-after-police-seize-2000-cartridges-ammunition-ahead-of-independence-day--1099507309.html

Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day

Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day

India will commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to deliver a speech from the ramparts of Delhi's iconic... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T11:47+0000

2022-08-12T11:47+0000

2022-08-12T11:47+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

narendra modi

independence day celebrations

independence day

independence day

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099515093_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2d86fa465244d82e8d83162f99d8b3a1.jpg

Delhi Police seized around 2,000 live cartridges and ammunition from the capital city's Anand Vihar area on Friday, arresting at least six people.The police are maintaining strict patrols in the capital and its adjoining areas, with checks at railway stations and inter-state bus terminals stepped up."On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort, and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and fool-proof security arrangements for the day," Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.On Sunday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested a 22-year-old college-goer, accusing him of being an active member of Daesh* and collecting funds for the terror outfit via cryptocurrencies.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

delhi, new delhi, narendra modi, independence day celebrations, independence day, independence day