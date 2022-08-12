International
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/delhi-on-high-alert-after-police-seize-2000-cartridges-ammunition-ahead-of-independence-day--1099507309.html
Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day
Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day
India will commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to deliver a speech from the ramparts of Delhi's iconic... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T11:47+0000
2022-08-12T11:47+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
narendra modi
independence day celebrations
independence day
independence day
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099515093_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2d86fa465244d82e8d83162f99d8b3a1.jpg
Delhi Police seized around 2,000 live cartridges and ammunition from the capital city's Anand Vihar area on Friday, arresting at least six people.The police are maintaining strict patrols in the capital and its adjoining areas, with checks at railway stations and inter-state bus terminals stepped up."On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort, and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and fool-proof security arrangements for the day," Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.On Sunday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested a 22-year-old college-goer, accusing him of being an active member of Daesh* and collecting funds for the terror outfit via cryptocurrencies.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099515093_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0ec33d3c0799cfc975c85f0e8fc48c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi, new delhi, narendra modi, independence day celebrations, independence day, independence day

Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day

11:47 GMT 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriPeople participate in a 'Tiranga rally" or Tricolor flag rally, organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of India's Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
People participate in a 'Tiranga rally or Tricolor flag rally, organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of India's Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
India will commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to deliver a speech from the ramparts of Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
Delhi Police seized around 2,000 live cartridges and ammunition from the capital city's Anand Vihar area on Friday, arresting at least six people.
The police are maintaining strict patrols in the capital and its adjoining areas, with checks at railway stations and inter-state bus terminals stepped up.
© Photo : Twitter/ @ANIDelhi Police have busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.
Delhi Police have busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition ahead of India's 76th Independence Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
Delhi Police have busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.
© Photo : Twitter/ @ANI
"On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort, and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and fool-proof security arrangements for the day," Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
On Sunday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested a 22-year-old college-goer, accusing him of being an active member of Daesh* and collecting funds for the terror outfit via cryptocurrencies.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала