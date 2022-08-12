https://sputniknews.com/20220812/delhi-on-high-alert-after-police-seize-2000-cartridges-ammunition-ahead-of-independence-day--1099507309.html
Delhi on High Alert After Police Seize 2,000 Cartridges, Ammunition Ahead of Independence Day
India will commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to deliver a speech from the ramparts of Delhi's iconic... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
India will commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to deliver a speech from the ramparts of Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
Delhi Police seized around 2,000 live cartridges and ammunition from the capital city's Anand Vihar area on Friday, arresting at least six people.
The police are maintaining strict patrols in the capital and its adjoining areas, with checks at railway stations and inter-state bus terminals stepped up
.
"On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort, and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and fool-proof security arrangements for the day," Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
On Sunday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested a 22-year-old college-goer, accusing him of being an active member of Daesh* and collecting funds for the terror outfit via cryptocurrencies.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states