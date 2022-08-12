Chinese Ambassador: US Should 'Wake Up' And Abandon Attempts to Preserve Hegemony
US-China relations descended into a downward spiral in recent years, not least due to the US sending ever more ships to the disputed South China Sea and increasingly selling weapons to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.
China's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, has told Sputnik that the US should "wake up" and cease attempts to maintain its global hegemony, which is increasingly waning every day.
"The United States is sick in the head with the Cold War mentality. But it's time for them to wake up and stop their futile attempts to maintain American hegemony," Zhang Hanhui said.
The ambassador noted that the US did not shy away from using any methods, even the issue of Taiwan, in order to "contain" China. He condemned Washington's recent actions as violating the One-China principle and creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Zhang Hanhui added that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan dealt a heavy blow to US-China relations. He stressed that ties can only exist based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, cooperation and the absence of confrontation between the countries.
"The Taiwan issue is the most important and most sensitive issue in China-US relations. Pelosi is the third most important politician in the US. She flew to Taiwan on an American government plane, she openly represented the US and admitted that it was an official visit […] China urges [the] US to stop interfering in [the] Taiwan issue and China's internal affairs," Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.
Taiwan is not the only Chinese domestic issue that the US has been trying to meddle with recently – Washington also threatened Beijing with punitive measures if it violates US sanctions against Russia, or helps Moscow overcome them. China harshly dismissed US attempts to influence its bilateral relations with Russia.
Ambassador Zhang Hanhui assured Sputnik that the two states continue their economic operations and are even looking to expand the use of payments in national currencies, which allows them to be less dependent on Washington's whims, sanctions and economic pressure. The diplomat admitted that US sanctions complicated financial ties with Russia, but added that work is underway to overcome them.
"The relevant authorities of the two countries need to optimize coordination and interaction in order to solve all the difficulties related to settlements in bilateral trade. China will continue to increase settlements in national currencies in trade with Russia. China is ready to make full use of the relevant financial infrastructure and financial institutions to ensure the stable development of bilateral trade," Zhang said.
The diplomat noted that the use of the Chinese yuan in bilateral trade payments with Russia jumped over the past seven years from 3.1% of all bilateral trade payments in 2014 to 17.9% in 2021, marking a gradual shift towards settlements in national currencies.